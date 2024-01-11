The record-breaking exploits of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool may never have been a thing had Jurgen Klopp got his way and signed a player at Anfield he wanted to bring in ahead of the Egyptian, Jamie Carragher has revealed.

The 31-year-old star has proved one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever signings, having arrived in a bargain £36.9m deal from Roma in summer 2016. Now into his seventh season at Anfield, Salah has smashed in an incredible 204 goals from 332 appearances off his favoured inverted right-wing role, making him the club’s third all-time leading top scorer behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

While Hunt’s tally of 261 goals might well be in Salah’s sights, Wales legend Rush still stands some distance clear having netted an incredible 336 goals from 649 games for the Reds.

Nonetheless, Salah’s place as an all-time Anfield great cannot be disputed and he will forever be remembered as the driving force behind their Champions League and Premier League successes in 2019 and 2020.

With the Egyptian’s deal due to expire in summer 18 months time, there is a school of thought that suggests Liverpool could look to cash in on the player if they are in receipt of a record-breaking offer from Al-Ittihad once again. As the greatest Muslim player that ever lived, it’s easy to see why the Saudi Pro-League side have made a big push to bring Salah to the cash-rich Gulf state.

And with rumours gathering pace that Liverpool owner John Henry will leave no stone unturned in his quest to land Kylian Mbappe as his replacement, potentially even at the expense of Salah, the sun may be setting on Salah’s time at Anfield.

Carragher names player Klopp wanted at Liverpool ahead of Mo Salah

Of course, there is no concrete evidence to suggest Salah himself is actively looking to leave and his loyalty to Liverpool goes without question.

And given he is currently the highest-paid player at Anfield, earning some £350,000 a week, any new arrangement with the Reds would see the club having to match or potentially even better that package to extend the player’s stay.

However, iconic former Liverpool defender Carragher has now admitted that Salah’s move to Merseyside may never had happened in the first place had Klopp had his way.

Indeed, Carragher has revealed one of the worst-kept secrets on Merseyside that Salah was indeed a signing of [former sporting director] Michael Edwards and that Klopp was pushing the Reds to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt instead.

“When he initially came in, an interesting one was Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp is open about this,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“He didn’t want to sign him, he wanted Julian Brandt. Liverpool had tried to sign Salah before he went to Chelsea and the people behind the scenes at Liverpool were still there and Salah then went to Roma, and they were very adamant that they had to sign this player. You look at what Mohamed Salah has done, but it could have easily gone the other way.

“I do feel that this idea that managers should buy every player isn’t right, but a manager shouldn’t have a player pushed on him.’ I don’t think a manager should just be able to do what he wants, you look at Manchester United and its worrying, it feels as if he’s [Erik ten Hag] just bought every player he knows.”

Per Carragher’s comments, Manchester United are indeed planning to take the responsibility for transfers away from Ten Hag, with a new sporting director – and potentially Edwards – in the works for the Red Devils.

