Salah is said to have agreed to stay at Liverpool - but they need to resolve one issue

Mohamed Salah has given the green light to a new contract at Liverpool, with the length of the new deal revealed – but one thing needs to be resolved for a full agreement to be reached, according to a report.

Salah will enter the final six months of his Liverpool contract on New Year’s Day. The fact he will do so with 20 goals and 17 assists behind him already this season speaks volumes of how important it will be for the club to keep him.

Salah was tight-lipped when asked for an update on his contract situation after his most recent appearance against West Ham on Sunday, but things might not be as far from a positive conclusion as his comments indicated.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are optimistic of keeping Salah, though – and a fresh report has gone a step further.

In fact, Liverpool and Salah have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ for a contract renewal, according to Football Insider.

The proposed new deal will be valid for two years, which would take Salah up to 2027. He will turn 35 in June of that year.

However, it is an agreement in principle and not a full agreement yet because of a ‘disagreement’ about his image rights, which is holding up any official announcement.

Mo Salah set to commit to Liverpool

Should Salah pledge his future to Liverpool, he will be disappointing several other clubs in the process.

Salah has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League, as well as clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in Europe.

But there have always been a lot of complicated factors to mix, including his salary and the level of competition he wants to play in.

The update from Football Insider makes no reference to his salary and how it might change within a new deal. Salah is already Liverpool’s best-paid player in history.

But the fact that an agreement in principle is said to have been reached suggests the club and player seem to have settled on what Salah will be paid over the next two seasons should the issue with his image rights be resolved.

Liverpool transfer roundup

Liverpool face an even more anxious wait to find out if Trent Alexander-Arnold will be staying with them as he enters the final six months of his contract too.

Alexander-Arnold is regarded to be the likeliest out of himself, Salah and Van Dijk to leave Liverpool, since Real Madrid could turn his head.

Now, David Ornstein has hinted that a resolution could come in the next few weeks when it comes to Alexander-Arnold’s future.

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez and have a couple of top-class strikers on their radar to replace him.

Liverpool are also deemed to be advancing towards the signing of a new defender thanks to a secret weapon.

