Liverpool are cautiously optimistic they can soon agree a new deal with Mo Salah having received further confirmation that the player wants to stay and with his agent Ramy Abbas now working to overcome the one final issue holding up a 100% agreement.

The Egyptian is now an alarming 91 days from his contract at Anfield officially expiring and being able to join a club of his choosing as a free agent. Off the back of the best season of his career, that is a prospect that Liverpool, manager Arne Slot, and all associated with the club are very much keen to avoid.

However, reaching an agreement with the player over a contract extension has proved far from easy, with negotiations having gone on for months without an agreement having been reached.

And while the Reds are aware that Salah‘s priority remains on extending his stay – a fact underlined right as far back as last September to our sources – the fact that so many suitors are on hand to pounce for the player as a free agent and offer him wages in excess of what Liverpool are prepared to pay, has ensured lengthy and somewhat difficult negotiations between the parties.

Despite that, there has always been optimism that the 32-year-old will hang around and a compromise will be reached, and despite Salah’s frequent noises in the media about this being his ‘last season’ on Merseyside.

Now, a report from Football Insider has provided an update on the saga, with ‘very advanced talks’ ongoing.

They write that ‘Liverpool are desperate’ to keep their star man and that ‘talks are currently ongoing between his agent and the club’.

They go on to state that the Premier League‘s top scorer remains ‘keen to sign a new deal at Anfield’, before explaining that the delay now is purely down to the ‘unsatisfactory length of contract offered’.

‘Liverpool are wary of giving Salah a long-term deal with the forward set to turn 33 before his current contract expires.’

Despite that, there remains belief that a a mouthwatering agreement will soon be reached once there is an agreement over the contract’s duration, and especially with new evidence coming to light over the personal wealth and lucrative sponsorship agreements that Abbas has negotiated for Salah….

Salah’s huge personal fortune revealed

FSG’s caution is pretty simple: they don’t want to be locked into a long-term deal for a player who turns 33 before his current arrangement even expires.

Nonetheless, both Abbas and Salah have presented a compelling case to secure an extension with the player’s 32 goals and 22 assists already the best tally in a single-season of his career.

Now in a study from Harvard Business School, it has emerged that Salah, while currently on a £350,000 a week deal at Anfield, actually takes home nearer £1m a week through various bonuses and – most significantly – his various lucrative sponsorship deals.

With a dedicated UK-based Limited Company set up in his name, Salah boasts sponsorship deals with Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, and Visa.

And having just released their annual accounts with Companies House, for the financial year ending June 2024, it has been revealed that Salah has around £7.3m worth of cash in the bank, together with net assets of £29.3m – a figure which has risen £4m on the previous year.

Much of that cash, it’s been revealed, has been converted into investments, with the balance sheet coming in at just under £30.6m – just under £2m of which has been invested into property.

Those figures culiminatively show that Salah’s estate takes home more than £1m a week when all factored in together.

While his arrangements outside of football will have no bearing on negotiations with Liverpool, the Reds can at least be safe in the knowledge that Salah is not short of money and that will not be the biggest motivational tool in his ongoing talks.

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood, speaking on Soccer Saturday, thinks an agreement will soon be reached, stating: “I think Mo Salah stays if they give him the contract that he’s demanding, I don’t think he’s got a Real Madrid there. I think Virgil and Mo Salah stay at the football club, I really do.”

Liverpool transfer latest: ‘Talks to begin’ for huge first signing; Trent to stay?

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ‘preparing to enter talks’ over the signing of Milos Kerkez, after learning the exact price Bournemouth will demand for the Hungarian and with Arne Slot now set to show a surprise player the Anfield exit door.

Another player seemingly destined to leave now is Luis Diaz, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on his situation and having explained why the Reds are willing to cash in on the Colombian, as well as naming his four potential destinations.

Meanwhile, FSG have been told that the deal to take Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is NOT DONE YET – and they could yet persuade the player to extend his stay at Anfield if they do one thing.

The prospect of Alexander-Arnold remaining at Anfield and snubbing the Spanish giants has also been talked up by Wayne Rooney.

