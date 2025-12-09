Mo Salah’s time at Liverpool could come to an abrupt end as early as January, and the Reds have been given serious encouragement as they look to instantly replace the 33-year-old with Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Salah is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s best players in their history, but after being benched for three games in a row and venting his fury to the media, he could be heading out of Anfield imminently.

The iconic talisman, who has been in uncharacteristically poor form this season, told the media that he felt like someone at the club wants him gone and that they had “thrown him under a bus”.

Salah only signed a new deal with Liverpool in April, awarding him a salary of a whopping £400,000 per week, but that deal could end much earlier than its current 2027 expiry, according to TEAMtalk sources…

Salah’s camp want to TERMINATE Liverpool contract

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed that Salah’s representatives are set to ask Liverpool to come to a mutual termination over his contract, potentially as soon as January.

Football fans will remember that Cristiano Ronaldo did the same at Manchester United ahead of joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in 2022, after he publicly criticised the Red Devils and their then-manager Erik ten Hag.

While Arne Slot has played down suggestions that his relationship with Salah is broken, sources behind the scenes believe there is a genuine possibility of Salah departing Liverpool on a free transfer this winter.

And with Salah left out of the squad for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan tonight, the chances of a resolution seem to be diminishing.

Liverpool owners FSG are being kept informed of the situation by their chief executive and the club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, and the club maintain that he is not for sale.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that Salah does not feel he has a future with the Reds anymore. We are told that he is insistent that this is not about money and that he is very much open to leaving Liverpool if an agreement can be reached.

Liverpool receive major Antoine Semenyo boost

Liverpool, while they are playing down the Salah exit talk, publicly at least, already have their eye on Bournemouth ace Semenyo as a potential replacement for the Egyptian king.

The 25-year-old tops the Reds’ shortlist of winger targets and a move could develop in January should Salah depart the club.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham are also big admirers of Semenyo, who has a release clause worth £65m (£60m, plus £5m in add-ons) in his Bournemouth contract.

But crucially, TEAMtalk revealed today that while Semenyo would in theory be open to joining any of the clubs showing an interest, but it is Liverpool where he sees his future.

The timing could be perfect for the Ghanaian to make the switch in January as a Salah exit could give him an easier route to the starting XI.

Semenyo has enjoyed a fantastic season, notching with six goals and three assists so far, with only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago having more goal contributions this term.

Bournemouth would like to keep Semenyo, but his release clause makes a 2026 exit likely and they are looking at Ipswich Town star Jaden Philogene as a potential replacement.

Liverpool have another exciting option in Salah replacement hunt

However, given the rival interest in Semenyo, Liverpool are also doing their due diligence on other exciting winger targets.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed in an update that RB Leipzig’s 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande is firmly on their radar.

Diomande, an Ivorian international, put himself in the spotlight with a stunning second-half hat-trick in Leipzig’s 6-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday – a performance watched by Liverpool’s head of recruitment Michael Edwards and chief scout Barry Hunter from the Red Bull Arena directors’ box.

After arriving from Leganes for €20million only last summer, Leipzig now value their breakout star at a club-record €100m (£88m, $118m), with his contract running until 2030.

We understand Liverpool view Diomande as a perfect long-term successor to Salah, and they have been in “daily contact” with his agents, per TEAMtalk sources.

He is a player to keep a very close eye on as Liverpool’s winger hunt looks primed to go into overdrive in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, sources can reveal the Reds are trailing in the race to sign RB Leipzig’s elegant centre-back Castello Lukeba.

The 22-year-old is on a contract to 2029, but a release clause makes him a tempting option for several big-hitting sides, with Liverpool among his admirers.

However, the reigning Premier League champions are not understood to be prioritising the Frenchman – with both a Premier League rival and European football royalty instead mobilising for moves of their own.

