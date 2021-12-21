Mo Salah has reportedly given Liverpool three demands before he agrees a new contract at Anfield, including one transfer wish.

The forward has been in electric form this campaign, hitting 22 goals in just 24 appearances. That includes a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United, as well as two goals in the derby win over Everton.

Despite Salah being in arguably the best spell of his career, his future on Merseyside remains uncertain.

The Egyptian’s contract with Liverpool expires in June 2023, giving them around 18 months to sort out fresh terms.

Discussions began a while ago but are yet to result in a breakthrough. Salah wants a huge pay rise to reward his standing in the team, and Liverpool haven’t matched it so far.

90Min, citing Sky Germany, claim that is one of three demands Salah has made to Liverpool chiefs as he looks to sort out his future.

He wants to be made one of the highest earners in the Premier League. Wages of around £400,000 per week would put him up there with United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

The 29-year-old also wants more recognition from the Reds, although the report fails to detail exactly what this means.

The final demand is an intriguing one. Salah reportedly wants Jurgen Klopp’s side to land a new attacker in 2022. This will mean they are less reliant on his goalscoring output.

There are two stars that Liverpool could look to bring in to fulfil this wish. Erling Haaland is on their radar and will be available for £68m in the summer.

Liverpool are also in the race to sign Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, who has been putting up Haaland-like numbers in Serie A.

Klopp recently gave an update on Salah’s contract talks. “We are in really good conversations,” the German told Sky Sports News. “I want it to happen, but when? I couldn’t care less.”

Pundit left angry with form of Liverpool midfielder

Meanwhile, Stan Collymore says he is reaching ‘the end of his tether’ with Reds midfielder Naby Keita.

The 26-year-old cost £48m when joining from RB Leipzig three years ago but has never truly lived up to expectations.

He started in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham as Klopp was without Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson. But another sub-par outing has seen him pick up criticism from Collymore.

“For me now, I’m getting to the end of my tether with him,” the former striker told Empire of the Kop.

“I wonder at the end of the season whether Jurgen Klopp would look to get rid and whether he’d look to upgrade. There’s a possibility there.

“There might be other players like Harvey [Elliott] or Curtis Jones that may naturally develop into first-team players with another year behind them.”

