Liverpool icon Mo Salah is exploring his options for next season and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been linked with a shock move, as the Reds actively search out potential replacements, with an ‘interesting’ target revealed.

Salah, 33, has announced that he will be leaving Anfield this summer, leaving behind him a staggering goals record and legacy of helping Liverpool to lift eight major honours, even if his form has declined this season.

Speculation has been rife for some time over where Salah could go next, and Bayern have been touted as a surprise landing spot.

However, respected journalist and Bayern specialist, Christian Falk, has dismissed suggestions that Salah will be moving to Bavaria. Interestingly, he also names a potential ‘successor’ to the Egyptian icon, who Bayern are interested in.

“It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich are prepared to sign Mo Salah on a free transfer this summer,” Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

“Max Eberl already made it clear that the Egyptian isn’t a topic at FC Bayern. There is no offer for Salah – it’s simply not true.

“There are some interesting constellations, as everyone knows Salah is heading off this summer, and one possible successor that has been mooted for Liverpool is Bazoumana Toure. He’s also on the list of Bayern Munich.

“Perhaps they’ll enter talks for this player. And if both clubs are in for the Hoffenheim star, things could get very interesting! But they won’t enter talks with Salah.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool considering Hoffenheim star to replace Salah

Toure, 20, has impressed hugely for Hoffenheim this season, and his performances have captured the attention of multiple top sides.

The five-time capped Ivory Coast international has notched two goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this term and looks set to get even better as he gains experience.

He generally plays as a left-winger but is also effective on the right flank – the position Liverpool will need to fill when Salah departs.

Toure’s ‘extreme speed’ is his most eye-catching attribute, as noted in other reports, and Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with him.

He is an intriguing option as Liverpool ramp up their plans to bring in a replacement for Salah.

Another Bundesliga star, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, also figures highly on the Reds’ shortlist and is also of interest to Bayern, as previously reported.

Bayern’s Michael Olise is considered the dream target for Liverpool but signing him this summer looks impossible, prompting Liverpool to consider alternatives like Diomande, and, reportedly, Toure.

Latest Liverpool news: Arne Slot sack updates / Ferdinand wants hijack

Arne Slot sack: FIVE top journos all saying the same as Liverpool decision reached

Arne Slot defiant on Liverpool sack pressure after PSG defeat as Xabi Alonso shadow looms

Ferdinand tells Man Utd to sign phenomenal €60m Liverpool target who’s ‘the truth’

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.