Mo Salah's next move after Liverpool is getting closer

Mohamed Salah is taking time to assess his next move following Egypt’s World Cup exit, with TEAMtalk understanding the Liverpool legend has now narrowed his options to either the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer, despite interest from European sides.

The 34-year-old became a free agent after reaching an agreement with Liverpool to terminate his contract a year early, bringing an end to a glittering spell at Anfield.

Now, with Egypt’s tournament ending at the hands of Argentina, Salah and his representatives have intensified discussions over where he will continue his career.

TEAMtalk understands Saudi Arabia remains the strongest contender, although MLS has not been ruled out and continues to hold genuine appeal.

Sources indicate geography is playing a major role in Salah’s thinking. The Egyptian icon is understood to favour clubs based in the west of Saudi Arabia because of their close proximity to his homeland, but nothing is off the table.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, both based in Jeddah, are viewed as particularly attractive options, with Cairo only around a two-hour flight away.

Another possibility is ambitious Neom Sports Club, whose base in Tabuk is even closer to Egypt and would offer Salah an easier route home throughout the season.

READ NEXT – Liverpool urged to hijack Man Utd deal for £85.3m ‘ball winner’ seen as ‘perfect’ for Iraola’s ‘fast-flowing football’

Salah now likely to reject European offers

The Saudi Pro League has spent years planning for Salah’s arrival, viewing him as the ideal figurehead to further strengthen the league’s global profile.

TEAMtalk understands a deal in principle is already in place with the league, although Salah has yet to determine which club he would join.

However, Saudi Arabia is not his only serious option.

As we have previously revealed, Salah has also been carefully considering a move to Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami, led by David Beckham, remain interested in bringing the Egyptian superstar to Florida but having landed Casemiro a deal looks too difficult to work out, while San Diego FC have also positioned themselves strongly.

San Diego’s bid is particularly noteworthy given the club is owned by Egyptian-born billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour, a factor understood to have been well received by Salah’s camp, with the prospect of living in California also trong.

European clubs have also made enquiries over the veteran forward’s availability, but sources indicate a move within Europe is becoming increasingly unlikely.

Instead, the expectation is that Salah’s next destination will either be Saudi Arabia or the United States, with both projects offering different attractions at this stage of his career.

For now, Salah is taking his time before making the final decision on what is set to be one of the most high-profile free transfers of the summer.

READ MORE – Liverpool submit contract offer to sign generational No 10 before Arsenal