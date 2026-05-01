The Saudi Pro League are stepping up their long-standing pursuit of Mohamed Salah, but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a surprise move to the United States is now firmly under consideration for the Liverpool icon.

Salah’s future remains one of the biggest talking points heading into the summer as he prepares to leave Liverpool, with Saudi clubs continuing to position themselves for a blockbuster deal.

However, sources have confirmed that the Egyptian superstar is keeping his options open, and Major League Soccer is increasingly part of the conversation.

TEAMtalk understands that MLS are eager to bring Salah across the Atlantic, with San Diego FC emerging as a particularly interested party.

The club, co-owned by Sir Mohamed Mansour, have already made their admiration clear.

Speaking earlier this year, Mansour admitted: “I would think any team around the world would be interested.” That interest has now translated into genuine intent behind the scenes.

Crucially, TEAMtalk can reveal that Salah has been holding extensive discussions with his family over his next move. Both Saudi Arabia and the United States are viewed as attractive destinations, and his family are understood to be open to relocating to either.

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Salah situation ‘open’ as MLS make big push

In a significant development, Salah is planning to use this summer’s World Cup finals as a key point in his decision-making process.

Sources indicate that his family are set to spend time in the United States during that period, allowing them to explore the lifestyle and environment first-hand.

While the Saudi Pro League can offer immense financial incentives and a rapidly growing football project, MLS presents a different kind of appeal – combining commercial opportunities, lifestyle benefits and the chance to become the face of the league.

At this stage, no final decision has been made. Salah is understood to be open to both pathways, carefully weighing up the sporting and personal aspects of each.

What is clear, however, is that the race for one of world football’s biggest stars is wide open with Saudi Arabia and the United States now going head-to-head for his signature.

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