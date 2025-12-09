Liverpool are pushing to sign one of the most exciting young attackers in the world after entering negotiations with the representatives of RB Leipzig’s 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande, sources have confirmed.

The Ivory Coast international announced himself to Europe with a stunning second-half hat-trick in Leipzig’s 6-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday – a performance watched by Liverpool’s head of recruitment Michael Edwards and chief scout Barry Hunter from the Red Bull Arena directors’ box. That display, which included a 25-yard curling strike and a mazy solo run, has accelerated talks that were already well underway.

Diomande, a right-footed winger capable of playing across the front three, has registered six goals and three assists in just 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. His explosive pace, direct dribbling and ice-cold finishing have drawn inevitable comparisons with a young Kylian Mbappe.

After arriving from Leganes for €20million only last summer, Leipzig now value their breakout star at a club-record €100m (£88m, $118m), with his contract running until 2030.

Arne Slot and Richard Hughes see Diomande as the perfect long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, whose future beyond this season remains uncertain after his public frustration and outburst and amid exclusive reporting from my colleague, Graeme Bailey, on Tuesday that has revealed the Egyptian now wants OUT at Anfield.

With Luis Diaz already departed for Bayern Munich and more depth needed in the wide areas, the Liverpool hierarchy believes the teenager can inject the “freshness and unpredictability” the attack currently lacks.

While no official bid has yet been lodged with Leipzig, the depth of dialogue with Diomande’s agents – described as “daily contact” – suggests Liverpool are prepared to trigger a blockbuster deal, most likely next summer.

January remains possible but is considered unlikely given Leipzig’s desire to keep their star for the Champions League knockout stages.

The Reds face fierce competition. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all held their own discussions with the player’s camp, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid continue to monitor developments closely.

Bayern Munich are also pushing very hard and in regular contact. Yet Liverpool’s renowned pathway for young talent, combined with Slot’s attractive brand of football, is understood to be a major pull factor for Diomande.

If completed, a €100m transfer would underline the club’s determination to evolve beyond the Salah era.

For a player who left Ivory Coast for a Florida academy at 15 and needed only 18 months of senior football to conquer Europe, Anfield could be the next chapter in an already extraordinary rise.

The race is on – but right now, Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat.

Diomande or Semenyo to replace Salah

News of Liverpool interest in Diomande is nothing new. We revealed on December 4 that Liverpool scouts were urging club chiefs to swoop for Diomande, and they have listened to that advice.

On Sunday, we also revealed that Liverpool sent a delegation to watch the forward against Frankfurt – he did not disappoint.

News to emerge on Tuesday that Salah is now pushing to leave Anfield in January and could even ask for a mutual contract termination will only further Liverpool’s desire.

Antoine Semenyo is another in-form winger Liverpool have earmarked as a potential replacement for Salah.

Bailey reports that Semenyo would ideally like to join Liverpool out of all his suitors, though Manchester City are putting up strong competition.

