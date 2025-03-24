Liverpool have been told to do ‘whatever it takes’ to cement Mo Salah down to a new deal after an Anfield old-boy revealed the player’s exact thoughts on singing an extension and with a promise made to the Reds over the player’s fitness two, three and four years from now.

The Egyptian star has proved an absolute revelation since moving to Anfield in a bargain £36.9m deal from Roma in summer 2017. Top scoring for the Reds in each of his seven full seasons to date – and all but guaranteed to make it eight this year – Salah has netted a staggering 243 goals in just 392 appearances to thrust himself up to third on the all-time Liverpool top scorers chart.

However, with his deal due to expire on June 30, the Reds face the very real prospect of seeing Salah walk away as a free agent – with the talismanic star’s contract officially expiring in just an alarming 98 days.

And while Salah has made plenty of noise in the media about this being his ‘final year’ at Anfield, former Reds striker Michael Owen has now revealed exactly why the player fully intends to stick around and has stressed to owners FSG why they should have no fears that a downturn in form will follow as the years advance for a player who turns 33 this summer.

“Mo Salah’s an interesting one. I think Mo Salah wants to stay, in fact, I’m pretty sure he wants to stay,” Owen told talkSPORT.

“I think Liverpool are going to have to bend the rules slightly, they might say, ‘Oh right, only two years for players of this age.’

“But he’s no normal player, he’s as fit as a flea, he’s dedicated, he lives in the gym, he’s so professional. You can’t tell me that he’s not going to be at the same level in three, four years.

“I mean, he’s just unbelievable, so I would bend the rules, I would give him the contract, the length of contract.”

Owen warns Liverpool over losing Salah with big promise made on star’s fitness

The main issue preventing FSG handing Salah a bumper new deal purely surrounds his age. Turning 33 this summer, there are genuine fears they could be saddled with paying out huge weekly wages to a star who could, conceivably lose his cutting edge in the years to come.

Owen, though is adamant that age, fitness or a drop in form will affect the player, warning Liverpool it would cost significantly more to find a replacement on the same level as the Egyptian.

“To replace him, it’s going to cost an awful lot more, you’re not going to pay a transfer fee for him.

“So I would do whatever it takes to keep him, and I think he wants to stay, but sources tell me that they’re still quite a way apart.”

Sources have made it clear to us from the start, and have continued to maintain, that Salah’s intentions have always been on remaining at Liverpool. And with the player’s wife, Magi, and two young daughters very much settled in the area, the plan has always been on signing a new deal.

Owen’s words also follow on from trusted reporter David Ornstein, who revealed over the weekend that the Reds remain ‘optimistic’ a new deal will be agreed.

“I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.

“Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or PSG, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials.

“I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings.”

