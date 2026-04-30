Liverpool icon Mo Salah is set to reject a hugely lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia in order to keep playing in Europe, according to a shock report, while the Reds face competition from Manchester United for a Barcelona star.

Arne Slot’s side have endured an underwhelming season and are gearing up for a big summer in which it is already confirmed that Salah will depart, and the hunt for his successor is already well underway.

Salah has long looked set to become the Saudi Pro League’s new poster boy – but a surprise twist regarding his future could be on the way, if the latest claims out of Turkey are to be believed.

Shock Mo Salah claims emerge

According to a shock update from A Spor, legendary winger Salah ‘wants to continue his career in Europe’, despite the Saudis’ advances, and is keen to join Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce have ‘held two meetings with Salah’s agent’, Ramy Abbas Issa, it is claimed.

Salah ‘expects an annual salary of €20million (£17m)’, which works out at around €385,000 (£333,000) a week.

Fenerbahce chiefs are due to hold another round of talks with Salah’s camp in the coming weeks.

Salah currently earns around £400,000 per week at Liverpool. Fenerbahce should have the funds to get close to the 33-year-old’s demands. They typically spend big money on wages, rather than transfer fee.

However, it is worth noting that sources have exclusively told us how the Saudi Pro League are increasingly confident of sealing a deal for Salah, which directly contradicts A Spor’s claims.

Liverpool, for their part, have identified RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande as a potential replacement, though his €100million (£86m) price tag is a significant obstacle.

Leipzig are also hoping to tie down Diomande to a one-year contract extension, which would make life even more difficult for the Reds.

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Liverpool battle with Man Utd for Barca star

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking to bring in a new left-back this summer as they prepare for the departure of Andy Robertson at the season’s end.

One of the players on their radar is Barcelona star Alejandro Balde, as reported by the Spanish press back in March.

According to a new report from Spain, while the Catalans are keen to retain the talented 22-year-old, a sizeable offer this summer could force them to part ways with the youngster.

‘No one denies that a sale for more than €50million (£43m) would be key to giving their transfer plans a significant push,’ per Sport.

But even though Liverpool have been linked with Balde in recent weeks, it appears that rivals Man Utd could swoop in with a move of their own for the full-back.

Man Utd are said to be ‘exploring’ a potential deal for Balde, and are waiting to see whether the seven-cap Spain international will greenlight a move to the Premier League.

Balde reportedly hopes to stay with Barcelona and fight for his place, but if the LaLiga giants tell him he isn’t a big part of their plans, then Balde will have to consider other opportunities.

United could end up fighting Liverpool to bring Balde to the Premier League.

West Ham block triple exit as Liverpool plot raid

In other news, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier today that West Ham plan to reject all advances for key trio Mateus Fernandes, Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville.

This comes as a blow to Liverpool. They continue to be linked with a move for boyhood Reds supporter Bowen, but more significantly, they do hold interest in West Ham midfielder Fernandes.

However, should the Hammers be relegated to the Championship, they could be forced into a difficult decision regarding at least one of those stars.

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