A former Liverpool star has suggested Mohamed Salah could complete a shock move to Bayern Munich this summer, while also revealing that a host of clubs are hunting his team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have allowed Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to enter the final few months of their respective contracts. Alexander-Arnold is the most likely to depart as he is in discussions with Real Madrid over a free transfer to the Bernabeu this summer.

Alexander-Arnold is a boyhood Liverpool fan who had hoped to emulate his idol Steven Gerrard by captaining the club, though he is attracted by the prospect of starring for Madrid and playing alongside his close friend Jude Bellingham at club level.

Liverpool chiefs are more confident that Salah and Van Dijk will both pen new deals to remain at Anfield.

However, such contracts have yet to be officially signed, and there remains speculation that other clubs could swoop in with rival offers.

Didi Hamann, who helped Liverpool win trophies such as the Champions League and FA Cup, has now urged Salah to consider a blockbuster switch to Bavaria.

He said (via talkSPORT): “Salah in Munich would be very exciting.

“Bayern have Kingsley Coman, who hasn’t been their best lately. Leroy Sane will probably leave the club; their most impressive player was Michael Olise, who signed last summer. I think they need two or three players for next season.

“Just like the signing of Harry Kane, it would be very exciting to see Salah at Bayern, but it would also be very interesting for the Bundesliga to have a player like Salah. Even if it’s only for a year or two, I would love to see it.”

When asked about Liverpool captain Van Dijk, Hamann claimed that there are ‘five or six’ clubs hoping to steal him from the Reds.

“There aren’t many teams he wouldn’t improve,” the pundit added.

“The longer he waits for his contract, the more offers he’ll receive. Five or six clubs are already knocking on his door.”

Liverpool edging closer to Mo Salah agreement

Luckily for Liverpool fans, the club does seem to be making progress in their protracted talks with Salah’s camp.

On Tuesday, it was claimed that talks have reached a ‘very advanced’ stage. The deadly forward is ‘keen’ to stay at Liverpool by signing a contract extension, despite having a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia on the table.

Liverpool just need to extend the length of their contract offer in order to get Salah to sign. They have so far been unwilling to hand the player a long-term deal, due to the fact he is 32, but a two-year contract could be the ideal middle ground.

And according to the latest from FootMercato, Salah WILL sign a two-year extension at Anfield.

Out of their three big names, Van Dijk has always seemed the likeliest to stay.

The centre-back has been sensationally tipped to follow Alexander-Arnold to Madrid, though Fabrizio Romano has shut down such claims.

Liverpool news: Winger target; Van Dijk successor

Liverpool do need to have a backup plan just in case their talks with Salah fall at the final hurdle.

TEAMtalk can reveal Liverpool are the side showing the strongest interest in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

Arne Slot also needs to prepare for when Van Dijk – now 33 – opts to hang up his boots.

Reports suggest Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie has been identified as a possible successor for the Dutchman.

