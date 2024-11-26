Negotiations between Liverpool and Mo Salah over a new contract are “ongoing” despite claims to the contrary from the Egyptian superstar – and with an in-the-know Sky Sports reporter revealing all about the player’s feelings about staying, but with a warning issued to Fenway Sports Group on the rules they must break to ensure he signs on the dotted line.

Salah has played a part in 320 goals (223 scored, 97 assists) since signing for Liverpool back in summer 2017 and is widely considered to be their most important and influential player. But with the 32-year-old finding himself falling out of contract at Anfield next summer, the star will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – now just 36 days away.

As that deadline draws ever closer, Salah went public on his future earlier this week, revealing the Reds have yet to put an offer on the table to him and extraordinarily revealing he is “more out than in” with regards a future at Anfield at this moment in time.

Those claims have since been branded “selfish” by an angry Jamie Carragher, who has made it clear that everyone knows what Salah is doing.

But as the situation threatens to turn sour, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, who knows Salah well on a personal level, has shed light on the saga.

“It’s important to stress negotiations are ongoing between Liverpool and Salah’s representative, Remy Abbas. I’m told those are open, developing conversations. But ultimately, a formal proposal is only made when you’ve agreed on all the terms you are discussing,” Reddy told Sky Sports.

“Things are progressing in the right direction, but obviously there is a gap between what Salah wants and what Liverpool are prepared to put on the table. There has to be a compromise on both sides.

“Liverpool have to think about long-term squad planning, the age profile of the team, and about operating sustainably. But they would need to bend their parameters for Salah.”

Salah has also confirmed he wants to stay at Anfield beyond this season, according to Reddy.

“He has made it abundantly clear he loves Liverpool and wants to stay. So there also needs to be a bit of compromise on his side, and because there is a will to get a deal done from both parties, it will ultimately get there.”

Salah deal to have knock-on effect for Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk

Reddy, however, claims that FSG know that any offer to Salah will also impact negotiations with Van Dijk and, in particular, Alexander-Arnold, with the latter being strongly courted by Real Madrid.

“There is an element of Liverpool being conscious that whatever concessions they make with Salah, they also have two other big contract issues to sort with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, so there might be a bit of a knock-on effect there,” she added.

“I’m told the club are very calm, but you can understand why the players, especially with the status of Salah, aren’t feeling that way.”

On Salah’s ambitions, she continued: “He still wants to compete for domestic titles and the Champions League. If he’s looking around, which top club would have space for him, and the ability to pay him what he deserves, and give him the freedom he wants?”

After going public with his comments on his future, Reddy insists she fully understands Salah for going public, offering an alternative view from that of Carragher.

“You can understand why Salah has termed it this way. He doesn’t have a new offer on the table, it’s nearly December and he can speak to overseas clubs in January, which is just a blink away!”

The message from our sources also reflect that of what Reddy has said and the message coming out from those close to Liverpool stress that the Reds ‘remain calm’ on the situation. Now whether that means they are confident in ultimately agreeing a deal, or if they are simply at peace with whatever situation arises over his future remains to be seen.

The player is currently the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history, earning a huge £350,000 a week. And while Salah remains at the very top of his game, at the age of 32, there does not remain much wriggle room in terms of how long a deal they can offer him, nor on a possible salary increase.

To that end, while we understand that a gap between both parties still exists, what Salah wants and what Liverpool are prepared to offer is being handled very much behind closed doors and we understand that sort of information will simply never see the light of day.

