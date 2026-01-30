Liverpool tipped to complete stunning £100m double sale as Bayern star eyed

Liverpool have been told to consider selling two Anfield legends for a combined £100million (€115m / $137m), while the Reds have been given a lift in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich star.

There continues to be speculation about Mo Salah’s future after his public criticism of the club and Arne Slot last month, though he might not be the only Liverpool icon to depart…

Pundit suggests double Liverpool sale

Former Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and England goalkeeper Ben Foster has discussed Salah and Van Dijk completing emotional Liverpool exits via a £100m double sale.

During an appearance on Fozcast, the pundit said: “Virgil’s nowhere near the player he was at this point last season and with Mo Salah, there’s all sorts kicking off with him. It’s why clubs are so wary about giving contracts to older players. These are big earners as well.

“You’d like to think that they’re probably both on £300,000 a week. If you go giving them two or three-year deals, then I just think you get to that point where you finally sign it and you go, ‘Right, that’s me done.’

“There’s nothing to suggest personally that they would have a drop off, except the hundreds of players before them that have done the same thing. Their character suggests to me that they wouldn’t do that because they are professional.

“But we have seen it so many times where big-name players sign that big deal and then the drop off is phenomenal. If they could get £40m or £50m for Mo Salah, and probably the same for Virgil Van Dijk, you’re taking it.”

It emerged recently that the Saudis are preparing to try again for Salah this summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Centre-back signing boosted

Liverpool’s hopes of capturing Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich have risen following a key update on his future.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Bayern have told Upamecano their contract offer will only remain on the table for weeks, not months.

Bayern have set the deadline as they look to prevent Upamecano from leaving on a free transfer when his current deal expires this summer.

The Bavarians are adamant they will not improve their proposal, while Upamecano is weighing up all his options.

We can confirm that Liverpool have spoken to the centre-back’s entourage to discuss a potential transfer. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan have all made contact, too.

We understand that Bayern remain confident a new deal will be agreed, though they are genuinely concerned about the strong interest from England, given the financial power of Premier League sides.

Slot, Salah theory emerges

Danny Murphy has suggested Liverpool sacking Slot could help them to keep Salah for an extra season.

When asked if Salah will likely leave this summer, Murphy replied: “I think so, yeah. I know he’s contracted longer, but with what’s gone on, how the team’s performed and how he’s performed, I think it would surprise most people if he stayed for another year.

“The only caveat would be if a new manager came in and really wanted to build a team around him, try to get one more year out of him and have that conversation. I don’t know Mo Salah personally, but maybe he’d be given a new impetus, a new lease of life, with a different manager.

“It seems that although he’s played since he came back from AFCON, things maybe aren’t the same as before. We don’t think there’s been an apology – we haven’t heard of that – but they’ve got on with it for the good of the club.

“Inevitably, as you get older, you probably struggle, like most of us did, to come to terms with the fact that you’re not necessarily as important, that you don’t play every game and every minute, no matter what you’ve done before. Even though what he’s done before is phenomenal. I think it would be a surprise if he’s still wearing a Liverpool shirt at the beginning of next season…”