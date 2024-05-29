The future of Mohamed Salah will be one of the biggest stories of the summer as Liverpool brace themselves for another big-money bid from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad submitted a £150m offer for the Reds’ talisman last summer which was turned down and their interest hasn’t gone away, per reports.

Salah has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract and with no talks ongoing over an extension, Liverpool may be minded to sell him if another huge bid is tabled.

That is despite the fact that the official line being put out by the Merseyside club being that Salah is happy at Anfield and wants to stay for at least another campaign.

He will be incredibly tough to replace, however, given he’s Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League scorer and netted 25 goals and made 14 assists this season.

Various outlets have suggested that Al-Ittihad are considering whether to launch a £100m bid for Salah in the coming weeks and now, former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his thoughts on his potential exit.

Mo Salah ‘needs a change of club…’

In a recent interview, Lawrenson said that he thinks that now is the right time to part ways with Salah if another big bid is submitted for him.

“I have a feeling that Mohamed Salah will go,” Lawrenson explained.

“I just think that Saudi Arabia would be the logical place for him to move to. He’s not been the same since he came back from AFCON and you could see towards the end of the season that he seemed a little bit miffed – he just didn’t seem to be the same player.

“If Liverpool could get £100m for him from the Saudi Pro League, I think I would take it considering the circumstances.

“Salah’s been absolutely brilliant for Liverpool over the years, but he looks like he might need a change of club and I personally wouldn’t get in the way of that out of respect for him.”

Arne Slot has a huge future ahead of him as the new Liverpool manager and whether Salah stays or goes will no doubt be a big talking point in the coming months.

Liverpool’s recruitment chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have already began their search for potential replacements for the winger, however, which could be a sign of things to come.

