Mohamed Salah has huge money on the table - and it's not going anywhere

Mohamed Salah reportedly has an “open” £150million offer on the table and his suitors know they “don’t really need to” make an effort as he will join at some point down the line.

Salah is one of football’s modern-day legends. At Liverpool, he’s cemented himself as one of the very best players in the Premier League, with 189 goals and 90 assists in the competition.

He had an offer of huge proportions to join the Saudi Pro League previously, but turned it down, instead opting to extend his deal with Liverpool for a couple more years.

Salah’s deal at Anfield is up in 2027, and by that point, he’ll still have the chance to head to Saudi, with TBRFootball revealing the offer of £150million a year will not be going away.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “Mo Salah and Pro League links won’t go away, but he doesn’t want them to; he will end up in Saudi Arabia one day.

“I can confirm that the Saudis’ offer to Salah is an open one, the deal is ready for him as and when he wants it.

“They are not talking to him now, and haven’t talked to him or Liverpool about a deal in January; they don’t really need to, they are ready when he is.”

Salah successor lined up

Liverpool are aware the likelihood is the 2026/27 season will be Salah’s last, and as such are searching for a player to take the baton from him.

The latest report suggests Anthony Gordon has been identified as a potential Salah replacement.

Liverpool are said to be fans of his partly due to his ability to play in multiple positions across the forward line.

The Reds have for years had success with attacks in which a lot of their players are versatile – currently, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike and Salah himself fit that mould.

Gordon has previously been a target for Liverpool and remains highly rated by their recruitment team, and given his current form and progression, by the time Salah leaves, he could be the perfect man to replace him.

