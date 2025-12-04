Liverpool sources reveal if Mo Salah will leave in January amid ‘clear decline’ – transfer insider

Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to part ways with Mohamed Salah in the January transfer window despite his struggles so far this season, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Mo Salah is enduring an underwhelming season by his own high standards. The 33-year-old Egypt international forward found the back of the net 34 times and gave 23 assists in 52 matches in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, but so far this season, the Liverpool star has scored only five goals and registered three assists in 19 appearances.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear that Mo Salah is not guaranteed a place in the starting line-up after dropping him to the bench for the Premier League games against West Ham United and Sunderland.

Mo Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025 that runs until the summer of 2027.

There was interest in the former Chelsea attacker from clubs in Saudi Arabia before he decided to commit his future to Liverpool.

The Telegraph has reported that the Saudi Pro League is still interested in Mo Salah, but TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said that Liverpool are not worried about the forward leaving in the January transfer window.

While an exit from Anfield is possible in the summer of 2026, for now, Liverpool fans need not be concerned about Mo Salah leaving in the middle of the season.

When asked if Mo Salah could be tempted to leave Liverpool in January or next summer, Jones told TEAMtalk: “The word out of Liverpool is that they don’t expect anything to change with Salah’s situation in January and that he seems committed to helping turn around this season.

“It’s not beyond reason that Salah could leave for Saudi Arabia in 2026, though.

“We’re talking about a time when it is becoming clear he is on the decline, and yet he could still make a move that would earn him around £150million-a-year.

“But of course it takes an offer to land before any of this falls into place and for decisions to be made.

“There’s definitely a feeling that he’ll end up there.

“He has also been linked to San Diego in MLS, but the money he would earn there is a fraction of what he could pick up in Saudi.

“It would be a huge surprise if he ended up anywhere else.”

