Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given a strong indication that he is ready to move on from Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian forward dropped from the starting line-up against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aiming to avoid a fifth successive defeat in all competitions, Slot decided not to include Mo Salah in the Liverpool starting line-up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. It was the first time since he joined Liverpool in 2017 that Salah was on the bench for the second successive Champions League game.

Slot went with a 4-4-2 formation with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as the two strikers and Florian Wirtz playing on the right wing for Liverpool.

Wirtz was not particularly effective in his role in the first half, but the Germany international attacking midfielder did provide the assist for Cody Gakpo’s goal in the 66th minute.

The 22-year-old former Bayer Leverkusen star also teed up Dominik Szoboszlai for his superb goal just four minutes later.

Mo Salah has been in poor form this season, with the 33-year-old, who signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025, having scored only three goals and given just three assists in all competitions.

Although the 33-year-old did come on as a substitute in the 74th minute, the match was effectively over as a contest at that stage, with Liverpool leading the Bundesliga club 5-1.

Liverpool did not add to the scoreline, although Mo Salah did go on one of his trademark runs, but he failed to keep his shot on target.

There have been growing concerns over Salah’s form, with suggestions that age is finally catching up with him.

While Liverpool fans will hope that it is just a blip, Slot is clearly not afraid to make tough decisions.

Liverpool were always likely to win against Eintracht Frankfurt, with or without Mo Salah in the starting line-up, but Slot’s belief that the Reds would be a better team without the former Chelsea attacker will come as a brutal blow to the Egyptian superstar.

There is every possibility that Mo Salah could re-emerge from his poor spell and become a goal machine again, but Liverpool fans also need to be wary that, at 33, it may not happen.

Liverpool are already looking at potential successors to Mo Salah, and maybe, just maybe, Slot has decided that Wirtz would be better off playing on the right instead of the Egyptian until that superstar replacement arrives at Anfield.

This is not to say that Mo Salah will not start for Liverpool again, but he clearly has to step up his game and do a lot more to warrant a place in Slot’s starting line-up from now on.

