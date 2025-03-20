Barcelona are reportedly ‘betting everything’ to sign Mohamed Salah, as it seems they have decided to go after him rather than Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz.

Salah is out of contract with the Reds at the end of the season. Currently, it’s not known whether he’ll stay or go, and the situation is the same with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah is in the best form out of the trio, and therefore may be the most important man to keep at the club.

Indeed, if they can help it, Liverpool are unlikely to allow Salah to leave. But they have some big clubs attempting to prise him away, with Barcelona among those.

According to Foot Mercato, the desire to sign the Egyptian is ‘gaining momentum’, with the lack of a transfer fee particularly exciting for clubs such as Barca.

Though they have an eye on fellow Liverpool winger Diaz, he will cost money, and Barca’s finances ‘remain fragile’.

It seems they may have made a decision between the two, as it’s stated they are ‘betting everything’ on Salah.

Indeed, it’s suggested pursuit of the Egyptian would lead to Diaz exploring ‘other avenues’. But if they sign the former, Barca won’t care about not being able to sign his team-mate.

Alexander-Arnold could follow Salah to Spain

There is a big question mark over whether Salah could conceivably be signed by Barcelona.

They are unlikely to be able to offer the same sort of wages as Saudi Pro League sides. Salah might also not be quite the icon he would be in the Middle East, given he is Muslim, a big draw for the league wanting him in the first place.

That said, he’d continue at the top level, something he’s clearly capable of after 32 goals and 22 assists this season.

But if Salah does head to Barcelona, he and Alexander-Arnold might not be too far away from each other again.

Indeed, a recent report stated the right-back’s move to Barca’s rivals, Real Madrid, is ’99 per cent done’ and that he is the only person who can thwart it now, but that isn’t expected.

Liverpool round-up: No Alvarez offer coming

TEAMtalk sources have been able to put an end to recent rumours on a record Liverpool offer coming in for Julian Alvarez, as we are aware there will be no such bid.

The last time the Reds attempted to land the forward was when he was leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer.

A bid for Alexander Isak may be futile and therefore might not even be lodged, as Newcastle are reportedly prepared to make the striker their highest-paid player.

Milos Kerkez will also be an expensive signing, as Bournemouth reportedly want to make around £45million if they are to sell Liverpool’s favoured left-back target.

