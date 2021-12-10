Mohamed Salah is beginning to appreciate more the art of assisting goals – and that can only make Liverpool better, Thierry Henry has claimed.

The Egyptian forward has stolen the limelight in Jurgen Klopp’s fearsome attack since his arrival. While he has enjoyed fantastic form for just over four seasons, he is only beginning to see the true statistical reward.

Earlier this season, he became the fifth-fastest player to 100 Premier League goals. What’s more, he overtook Roger Hunt to become Liverpool’s fastest player to 100 league goals.

In Tuesday’s Champions League clash against AC Milan, meanwhile, he became the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush to score 20 or more goals in five successive seasons.

Critics of Salah have claimed that he does not offer strike partners Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino enough opportunities. Last season, pundit Michael Owen spotted such a moment – not for the first time.

This season, however, as well as scoring 20 goals, Salah has notched nine assists – all in the Premier League.

Legendary Premier League striker Henry picked up on the change this season when asked if Salah is the best player in the world on current form.

Henry told GQ: “Listen, I think that Mo Salah, right now, is just scary. But that’s the past three to four months. So, is he on his way to be that? I believe that, but he needs to maintain that.

“What I like about him now is, he’s happier to share the ball earlier. So now he needs to know that he has to make players play better.

“He’s doing that and I love that about him this year. I already used to love the way he finishes, the way he scores his goals.

“Now he likes to share, and that’s when I’m like, uh-oh. Hang on a minute. He’s changing.”

Henry added that the change in mentality from Salah can only help his team-mates.

Henry warns of Salah, Liverpool change

“Now, he understands that it’s as beautiful when you give a goal as when you score it. That will have massive [impact] on his team, because then it becomes healthy.

“He gives to Sadio Mane, Sadio Mane gives back to him, often without knowing, suddenly they will give assists to each other.

“The other one will score. It just happens. But when the big guy sends that message to the team, that team can go places.

“This is why I believe that he’s on his way. Is he there yet? I don’t think he’s there yet. Is he on the way to be? Yes, he’s on his way to be.”

