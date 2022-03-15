Liverpool have been given breathing room on Mohamed Salah’s contract saga as a trusted source has shut down a rumoured transfer pathway.

It was claimed earlier this week that Barcelona are looking at Salah as an alternative to first-choice target Erling Haaland. The Spanish side supposedly see an opportunity to strike, with the Reds yet to tie their star man down past next summer.

That only added to the concern on Merseyside after it had emerged talks between Salah and the Anfield hierarchy had broken down.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update which will somewhat ease the nerves.

He tweeted: “Mo Salah’s currently not planning for La Liga move. He’s not desperate to leave this summer.

“His contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free. Mo’s only focused on Liverpool as of today.”

“New contract talks still broken – it’s only up to Liverpool.”

Liverpool look to therefore have a few more months to meet the 29-year-old’s demands.

The ball is now totally in their court. If they don’t want to pay those figures, then they could cash in this summer anyway instead of losing one of the world’s best on a free in 2023.

Klopp given double Salah boost

Not only is there a boost off the pitch for Jurgen Klopp, but also on it as Salah is expected to be involved against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Egypt international had been forced off with a foot injury against Brighton at the weekend. And he was absent from Reds training on Monday with the problem.

However, it is not as bad a knock as first feared, Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference.

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful,” he said.

“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

Liverpool will ‘keep being annoying’

Klopp also admitted Liverpool will probably have to win all 10 of their remaining Premier League matches if they are to be crowned champions of England again.

“That is the plan, of course, that we keep being as annoying as possible but we have to win our football games,” the Liverpool boss said.

“If I sit here and say we win 10 games that doesn’t sound very likely. But as long as it is possible, we will give it a proper try I can tell you.

“If you go through the last few years, it never looked different. Not sure how many years in my whole career were where we had not to go with all we had until the last matchday because something was there to grab.

“Was it to stay in the league? Was it a spot in the Europa League or was it a spot in the Champions League? Maybe it is becoming champion or whatever!

“It is final after final after final after final after final after final that we play. That is how it is. That’s how we prepare, how we set it up.”

