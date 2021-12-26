Liverpool are fully aware of the financial value Mohamed Salah brings to the club and that factor will play a vital role in contract talks, according to one pundit.

The 29-year-old’s future remains one of the most pressing issues at Anfield amid their Premier League title charge. While his deal runs out in 2023, the Reds want to tie him down as soon as possible.

His form this season alone would warrant such a call. Indeed, Salah has netted 22 goals in 24 games in all competitions.

But as one observer pointed out, he has developed his game this season with assists and become even more crucial to his team-mates.

The cost of tying Salah down to what could be his final big contract has been well-documented. Should he demand £400,000 per week over four years, as some reports have claimed, that would cost Liverpool £83.2million.

According to Stephen Warnock, though, Liverpool are aware of another side of the contract talks.

The ex-Liverpool man told the Daily Mirror: “From Liverpool’s point of view, the contract doesn’t just come down to what he’s producing on the pitch, you have to think of what he brings in revenue-wise.

“People come to Anfield to watch him, he sells shirts around the world, he’s a global icon. That plays a part and I think Liverpool know there’s that side of it as well.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that he will sign a new contract.”

Salah has been one of the Premier League’s standout players this season. He will therefore prove a big miss when he plays in the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt next month.

But in the long-term, he has stressed that he cannot see himself at any other club other than Liverpool.

Salah’s potential drop-off in form as he goes into his thirties is another concern for the Reds.

Salah form not an issue for Liverpool – Warnock

But Warnock added: “You have to look at his age but, now, the way players are looked after, the way they look after themselves, the facilities, you’re seeing the longevity increasing.

“You used to find players would get to 31/32 and would have to drop down the leagues but you’re not seeing that now. Players are able to compete at the highest level for longer.

“With Salah, you only have to look at the condition he’s in to know he’s a very professional guy who looks after himself.

“I think he will play at the top level for a long, long time because he’s got that burst of pace but he’s also got more to his game than that – the low centre of gravity, the swerve, the movement.”

Liverpool return to action on Tuesday when facing Leicester in the Premier League.