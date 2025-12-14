Mohamed Salah is adamant about what he won't be doing at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been welcomed back into the fold at Liverpool but the icon will NOT accept a role as just a squad player at Anfield, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Salah leaves for AFCON with his future still far from clear and TEAMtalk understands that he has made it clear that he has no intention of becoming a squad player.

Salah was banished from the Liverpool squad for their midweek clash with Inter Milan after his outburst at Leeds – stating the club have thrown him “under the bus” – but was brought back into the fold for their weekend win over Brighton, following talks with head coach Arne Slot.

As TEAMtalk revealed, Liverpool left the decision up to Slot – the club’s footballing hierarchy insists they will never interject on team selection issues.

After talks with sporting director Richard Hughes and senior squad members, Slot brought Salah back into the fold. Salah once again started on the bench but came on against Brighton and helped them secure a 2-0 victory.

After the match he applauded all four sides of Anfield – who gave him a tremendous reception.

But the fact that he was still substitute is the issue – Salah does not believe he should have been benched recently and that was the reason behind his outburst.

We understand that Salah’s camp has made clear to Liverpool in the last week that they want to leave, if Slot’s intentions remain that he is no longer a first-teamer.

Salah and his people insist that this situation was not of the Egyptian’s making and that he has been mistreated, in their opinion.

Liverpool, for their part, are set to continue talks, but they have also told the player that do not believe he conducted himself in the right manner.

Salah open to cancelling his contract

The Saudi Pro League are waiting for the outcome of the talks in the coming weeks. We are told they are ready to make their move, if they get the encouragement to do so from Liverpool.

Liverpool were informed, as TEAMtalk revealed, that should Salah leave, he thought a mutual termination of his contract was the best way forward – but as it stands the club won’t entertain such a prospect, although talks in the coming weeks will determine how seriously they need to take it.

Liverpool’s ownership, who are firmly leaving the situation in the hands of FSG chief executive Michael Edwards and Hughes, have made it clear they will back any decision they make.

We are told there is no external pressure being placed on Edwards and Hughes. It is their decision about Salah and whether or not he has a future at the club.

As of now, neither Salah or Liverpool know if he will play for them again.

Liverpool round-up: Reds don’t want to sell Salah

It has been reported that Liverpool have no intention of selling Salah, who loves England, but would not be totally against moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Reds would ask for around £100million if a move to the Saudi Pro League was to come about.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, feels Salah is not going to leave. He said he doesn’t believe the winger will be going anywhere as you can see “how much he loves this club.”

There is speculation over Konate leaving himself, and Liverpool have been watching Rennes’ defender Jeremy Jacquet with interest, with Reds scouts feeling he can become world class under Slot.