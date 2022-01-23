Former Liverpool star Adam Lallana is hopeful that the club can keep forward Mohamed Salah for “another three or four years”.

Lallana played alongside Salah for three seasons at the Merseyside club. He departed in 2020, and Salah could be doing the same next year. The Egypt captain is still yet to commit his future to the club past his contract expiry in 2023.

Salah wants the Reds to meet his hefty wage demands, which has been the major stumbling block in talks.

But Brighton midfielder Lallana has noted the “desperation” Liverpool will be feeling which could force their hand.

“Mo is a world class player, not just a world class player but a world class human,” he told Sky Sports.

“I was fortunate enough to play with him for three or four years. He’s very humble with the right amount of confidence and arrogance.

“His form over the last few years, the numbers he’s got is there for everyone to see so of course Liverpool are going to be desperate to keep him.

“Keep him for another three, four years maybe and I hope they can come to an agreement.”

Lallana is one of many players that Jurgen Klopp has seen depart on a free transfer – something which is inconceivable for Salah.

Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum are two other examples of players who have seen out their contracts at Anfield.

And although the club have recently tied down a number of their current crop, Salah is not alone in having just 18 months left on his deal.

His attacking partners Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also nearing their expiry then. The clock is ticking for all three.

Only one worthy Salah replacement

Meanwhile, Klopp has been told that only one player has the necessary qualities to replace Salah should he end up departing this summer.

Pundit Tony Cascarino reckons West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is displaying what the German manager needs.

“I actually thought, if we lost Mo Salah, who could we logically go after?” the boyhood Reds fan asked on talkSPORT.

“Well, the lad Bowen at West Ham ticks all those boxes. He’s tenacious, he chases everything and is decent technically, but not extraordinary.

“I keep thinking who would fit into that Liverpool frontline because Klopp loves those kinds of players in wide areas, who will chase and hassle players. He does all the ugly things for his team, and will always get chances.”

