Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has claimed that Mohamed Salah should have kept his frustrations within the club, rather than voicing them publicly, following a bombshell interview in which he claims to have been ‘thrown under the bus’ by the club and that his relationship with under-pressure boss Arne Slot is now ‘broken’

The Anfield legend was on the bench for a third game in a row for the Reds as they blew a 2-0 lead at Leeds United on Saturday to eventually draw 3-3, leading to him venting his concerns in a jaw-dropping statement.

Indeed, Salah suggested he’s being “thrown under the bus”, while also claiming he has no relationship with Slot and even hinting that next week’s clash with Brighton could be his last for the club.

The bombshell interview from Salah has sparked a massive fallout on Merseyside as the blame game begins from Liverpool’s disastrous title defence so far, with the Leeds result seemingly the catalyst.

Salah started his third successive game from the bench at Elland Road and stayed there the whole game as the Reds collapsed to heap even more pressure on Slot’s position as manager.

And speaking in an extraordinary interview wth journalists after the game, Salah said: “I couldn’t believe I was sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. That’s the third time.

“It’s the first time in my career I think. I am very disappointed, I have done so much for this club over years, especially last season, It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus.

“That’s how I feel it. Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now, I’m on bench, so I can say they haven’t kept those promises.”

Salah even suggested that the Brighton game could, in turn, be his last for the club, adding: “I called my mum and dad and told them to come to the Brighton game.

“It doesn’t matter if I play or not. I’m going to enjoy it. I am just going to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the Africa Cup of Nations, because I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”

After whether he will approach Slot about his situation, Salah added: “No, I don’t think so. We spoke a lot.

“There’s no relationship between us. It was very good relationship and now all of a sudden there is no relationship.”

Links surrounding a switch to Saudi Arabia have persisted for a few seasons now, but that proposed transfer could be inching closer ahead of the January transfer window. “Is there interest from Saudi Arabia? I don’t want to answer that question because the club will take me in a different direction.