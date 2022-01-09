Liverpool need to act fast over a new contract for Mohamed Salah or risk Paris Saint-Germain swooping in for him, one pundit has said.

The Reds have successfully tied down a number of key stars in recent months. Indeed, goalkeeper Alisson and defenders Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have committed their futures to Anfield.

Further forward, meanwhile, Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson have extended their terms.

However, up front is where Liverpool are lacking progress over new contracts. Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s contracts all expire in 2023 and it remains unclear if they will renew.

Despite all three deals expiring at the same time, Salah’s situation has taken centre stage. He has scored 23 goals in 26 games this season, therefore putting himself in the debate over who is the current best player in the world.

For his part, the Egypt international said in October that he wants to renew and cannot – at this moment in time – see himself playing at any other club than Liverpool.

But Salah also admitted that his renewal is entirely in the hands of Liverpool chiefs. According to Kevin Campbell, the Reds need to get moving or risk PSG making a move for him this summer.

“Salah could be top of the list [for PSG],” the pundit told Football Insider. “It’s a real possibility.

“The negotiations are taking too long at Liverpool. They are giving other teams an opportunity to zero in on him. They are opening the door. That needs to be sorted out as soon as possible.

“PSG will be interested in somebody who can score the amount Salah does, 100 per cent. Who wouldn’t be?

“PSG are going to need to replace [Kylian] Mbappe’s goals if he is to leave. There are not many in the world who could do that but Salah is certainly one of them.”

France international Mbappe, 23, is into the final six months of his PSG deal and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool options amid Salah doubt

Even if Salah, Mane and Firmino sign new contracts, they will all be 30 by next summer. As such, the search will continue for younger options at Anfield.

Diogo Jota, 25, represents the longer-term future of the Reds’ attack and he continues to flourish under Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Diaz ready for £60m Liverpool move Luis Diaz is set to move to Liverpool this January to replace Salah and Mane whilst they’re at the African cup of nations

As for new signings up top, though, reports have claimed that Liverpool are after Porto’s Luis Diaz.

In fact, the Reds are supposedly close to a deal just short of £60million for the Colombia international.