Claims that Mohamed Salah will bring his long and distinguished Liverpool career to an end this summer have been addressed by Fabrizio Romano – and while a second journalist has played down claims of a lucrative move to Al-Ittihad, a new Saudi Arabian force looks set to throw their hat into the ring for his signature.

Salah will go down in Liverpool FC folklore as one of the greatest signings of this, or indeed any other generation. Costing £36.9m from Roma in 2017, Salah has blitzed his way to 251 goals for the Reds across 427 matches, becoming their third-highest goalscorer of all time in the process.

However, with the Egyptian’s form on the decline this season – Salah has managed just six goals and seven assists from 26 appearances, still a decent return, but low by his exceptional standards – speculation has gathered pace that this could be the 33-year-old’s final season on Merseyside.

And with the player publicly calling out the club for “throwing him in the bus” in an astonishing outburst after November’s 3-3 draw at Leeds, a report on Wednesday claimed the scars from that row still cut deep and will likely result in a parting of ways, despite the Egyptian putting aside his differences with manager Arne Slot in the meantime.

Per that report, long-time suitors Al-Ittihad had ‘entered taks’ to sign the Egyptian and were willing to make the player one of the best-paid sportsmen of all time on a hugely lucrative three-year deal.

Now, off the back of that, Romano has addressed those claims and has confirmed the future of Salah will be a hot topic come the summer.

“Clubs from Saudi Arabia will be back for Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. They’re going to be back in conversations. Al-Ittihad could be one of them,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“Of course, they lose a superstar like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Obviously, not a striker, but still a superstar, still a world-class player in the final hours of the January transfer window.

“And they didn’t have time to replace them with absolute superstars, of course, with very good players, including also on Youssef En-Nesyri for sure from Fenerbahce, but they need probably a big name, and so Mohamed Salah could be a part of the conversation in the summer…”

Mohamed Salah: Al-Ittihad not the only side keen on Liverpool superstar

Romano continued: “I’m told that there could be more Saudi clubs attentive and keen on Mohamed Salah. Let’s see also see from the MLS if some club decided to enter the conversation and sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting summer around the Egyptian winger. In general, at the end, nothing materialised in terms of official proposals or concrete possibilities.

“So, Mohamed Salah ended up staying at Liverpool. But of course, in the summer, the story could be different. There is plenty of time. So let’s wait. There is an interest from Al-Ittihad. Not only will Saudi clubs will be attentive as they’ve always been for Mohamed Salah.”

Despite Romano’s suggestions that a move to the United States cannot be ruled out, we understand that Salah’s only focus, should he leave Anfield, is only on a move to the Gulf State, where sources believe it is not just the ludicrous sums of money on offer, but also the project on offer that appeals.

As the journalist also admits, other Saudi sides could yet spring into the mix. For example, Al Hilal have been mentioned as suitors in the past, though their capture of Karim Benzema is likely to end their chances.

However, as per Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, he insists that while Salah has not held any talks over a move at this moment in time, another Saudi Arabian force – rumoured to be Al-Qadisiyah – are likely to push for his signing.

Al-Qadisiyah were the biggest spenders in the Saudi Pro-League over the winter window and are expected to be a major force in this summer’s market.

Writing on X, Mahmoud explained: “No negotiations or talks between Salah and Al-Ittihad so far.

“Salah is fully focused on his season with Liverpool and preparing for the World Cup. A new club will enter the race in the summer to compete for signing Mohamed Salah.”

