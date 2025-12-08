Liverpool star Mohamed Salah looks set to pay dearly for his outburst against the club and manager Arne Slot with the Reds board reportedly backing an immediate and strong punishment against the player, while an in-the-know journalist now claims Saudi Arabian powerbrokers are “licking their lips” at the prospect of a January transfer.

The Reds may have dropped even more points on Saturday as they twice blew the lead to draw 3-3 at Leeds on Saturday. However, the biggest story was still come to when Salah – benched for the third game in a row at Elland Road – used the mixzone to incredibly hit out at Slot and claim he has been “thrown under the bus” by the Premier League champions.

Off the back of that explosive interview, which has thrown Liverpool into new disarray and put the Egyptian’s Anfield future at serious risk, Salah now looks set to face serious repercussions from the club in light of his comments.

In a decision backed by ‘stunned’ owners FSG and sanctioned by the board, Salah, in the very immediate, is now set to be axed by Liverpool for Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Inter Milan and will be told he will not be travelling with the squad that flies out to Italy later on Monday.

Per the report in talkSPORT, Salah will also likely be absent from the squad to tackle Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, too, and with the player due to travel to the African Nations Cup thereafter, it remains to be seen if, and when, he will be seen in a Liverpool shirt again.

Off the back of that enormous Anfield tantrum, Saudi Pro League chiefs are confident about bringing the player to the Middle East and sources have confirmed to us that they are prepared to do a deal in January.

With Slot due to face the media on Monday, before the Reds fly out to northern Italy, there is little doubt what the conversation will be about.

However, one in-the-know journalist believes the 33-year-old no now right to complain about either being benched, or the likely sanctions to follow…

Salah absence at Liverpool best for all concerned as exit talk rises

Discussing why Salah and Liverpool need their time apart to either let the rift heal, or a more stronger course of action be made on the player’s future, Paul Gorst was adamant, when writing in the Liverpool Echo.

‘For now, it’s likely best for all parties that Salah dips out of the Anfield spotlight for at least a week or three. The landscape may have changed considerably by the time he returns. Liverpool have two games to negotiate before ,that though, so expect the narrative to continue.

‘It’s clear the No.11 believes his relationship with Slot has broken , down however on the back of three substitute spots after 53 consecutive Premier League starts previously

‘Salah cannot bemoan that he has been benched at a time when he is performing to his usual standards, however, and the Reds are unbeaten while he hasn’t been starting games, even if the draws with Sunderland and Leeds have been disappointing.

‘Asked about interest from Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, Salah steered clear of adding further fuel to that fi,re but it is inconceivable the power-brokers in the Middle East aren’t licking their lips at the potential of bringing one of the most famous footballers on the planet to the Saudi Pro League on the back of this furore on Merseyside.

‘Right now, it feels like anything and everything is on the table. It sums up just how things have plummeted at Liverpool in recent months. But all that being said, surely it can’t all end like this, can it?’

His colleague Mark Jones added: ‘Salah’s actions in the Elland Road mixed zone really didn’t do anyone any favours. Not the club. Not the fans. Not Arne Slot. And certainly not Salah himself.

‘In the short term, if Salah promises he’ll knuckle down and be part of the squad, respecting Slot’s decisions whether he’s in or out of the starting line-up, then I see no issue why he shouldn’t be involved against both Inter Milan and Brighton, after which he’ll be jetting off to Morocco and everyone will be able to take stock.

‘If he isn’t seen in training on Monday and then doesn’t travel to Milan,ilan then you can probably say his days at Liverpool are numbered and he won’t be likely to be a Reds player beyond January, however jarring those words are to read and write.’

Liverpool stars ‘want Salah dropped’; Gerrard to replace Slot?

Given the extraordinary nature of this story, there is understandably plenty being written in the media both about the Liverpool manager and his benched star player.

Per one report, Liverpool players think Slot dropping Salah in recent weeks has been the correct decision, stating ‘the rest of the squad feels Salah being out of the team might be helping the overall balance of the side’.

Slot himself, meanwhile, appears to have hit the self-preservation button at Anfield after calling out Ibrahima Konate for his poor performances this season and in the wake of the French defender’s latest blunder at Leeds.

Off the back of that draw at Elland Road, our writer, Steve Pearson, claimed Slot has failed the first of three tests thanks in a large part to the ‘brainless’ Konate – and the chances of the Dutchman being sacked have now soared.

Should the Dutchman leave, a somewhat surprising report claims Steven Gerrard is under consideration to be the next Liverpool manager, though on an interim basis only.

Per a report last month, FSG’s main target to become manager will come from one of European football’s big hitters, with a broadcaster revealing all on the owners’ top pick to replace Slot.