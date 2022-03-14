Mohamed Salah missed Liverpool training on Monday amid fears over his injury ahead of the Premier League trip to Arsenal, a report has claimed.

The Egyptian star has proved to be Liverpool‘s star man this season following 28 goals in 35 games. Twenty of those have made him the top flight’s leading scorer this season. He has also been vital in the Champions League.

Salah netted his latest Premier League goal from the penalty spot against Brighton on Saturday. However, he came off only four minutes later complaining of a foot issue.

He did so after sinking to the Amex Stadium turf. While Salah then walked off with seemingly no issues, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted: “When you see Salah is sitting down, something is not 100 per cent right”.

Klopp added that he thought the 29-year-old had overstretched his foot.

In any case, the Liverpool Echo reports that Salah missed training on Monday. The newspaper adds that he is therefore a ‘major doubt’ ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal.

The report does not offer any further details on the potential severity of the issue. Klopp will give an update in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

However, left-back Kostas Tsimikas and midfielder James Milner also missed the session at the AXA Training Centre.

Tsimikas is the regular deputy to Andy Robertson, but Milner has also often stood in on the left for the Scot.

In better news for Liverpool, centre-back Ibrahima Konate returned to training. The Frenchman missed the trip to Brighton and last Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Inter.

Furthermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino – who did not make the squad for Brighton – trained as normal.

The doubt over Salah’s fitness comes amid his contract situation coming back into the spotlight.

Salah injury concern amid Liverpool contract saga

The forward’s current terms expire at the end of next season and there have so far been no concrete signs that an extension is on the way.

For some time, the news has been that Salah’s discussions with his agent and the club have been going as planned.

Indeed, at 29, his next contract is the biggest one of his career, even more so given his status among the world’s best players.

However, last Friday, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that talks between Salah and Liverpool broke down in December.

And now, Barcelona are supposedly pondering a raid for the player if he does not sign new terms at Anfield.