Mohamed Salah ‘leaning towards’ huge Liverpool decision, with incredible double deal now possible

A second source has added weight to claims Mohamed Salah will snub Saudi Arabian interest and sign a contract extension with Liverpool, and a stunning double deal now looks possible.

Salah, 31, is arguably the greatest winger in Premier League history. The Egyptian has top scored for Liverpool in each of his six full seasons at the club. His tally across all competitions for The Reds stands at 198 goals and 83 assists in 322 appearances.

Despite being the wrong side of 30, Salah has shown no signs of slowing down. On the contrary, he’s remarkably returned 16 goal contributions in 17 matches this term.

Liverpool fended off interest in Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the off-season. The Reds were verbally offered a package that could rise to £150m for their electric winger, though declined to play ball.

But with Salah’s contract expiring in the summer of 2025, speculation Liverpool will reluctantly cash in at the end of the current campaign has swirled.

Indeed, Football Insider even went as far as to label Salah’s 2024 move to Saudi Arabia a ‘done deal’.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently poured cold water on such claims in a Q&A.

The ultra-reliable reporter suggested talk of Salah’s exit being set in stone is wide of the mark. Furthermore, Ornstein claimed Salah may actually decide to stay at Anfield and extend his contract.

Asked last week if there were any new noises around a move to Al-Ittihad for Salah, Ornstein replied: “No, other than I don’t think it’s set in stone he goes.

“I’ve even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe.

“It’s a major decision for player and club, of course.”

Salah ‘leaning towards’ staying; Klopp could sign extension too

Now, acco4rding to journalist Francois Plateau, Salah’s inclination is to stay at Liverpool and pen fresh terms.

What’s more, the reporter claimed manager Jurgen Klopp is also trending towards signing a new deal.

Taking to X, Plateau wrote: “Both Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah are leaning towards extending their contracts with Liverpool.”

Klopp’s current contract isn’t up until the summer of 2026. Nonetheless, claims the German could extend his stay at Anfield will no doubt be greeted with glee on Merseyside.

How reliable Plateau actually is remains to be seen. It’s important to note he is the reporter who claimed Liverpool had struck an agreement on personal terms with Fluminense midfielder Andre.

That was reportedly with a view to bringing the Brazilian on board in January. However, TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool are not pursuing the 22-year-old.

