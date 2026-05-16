Liverpool stars Curtis Jones and Hugo Ekitike seem to side with Mohamed Salah, after the Egyptian King launched an extraordinary tirade against manager Arne Slot on Saturday.

Slot’s side fell to a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League on Friday evening.

As Villa secured their place in the Premier League top five, Liverpool could still miss out on the Champions League places.

Bournemouth are only four points behind Liverpool in sixth and have a game in hand.

Salah did not start for Liverpool against Villa and came on only as a substitute in the second half.

On Saturday afternoon, Salah, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, went on a rant about Slot.

The Liverpool legend said that he wants the team to go back to the football that they played under then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah also took aim at Slot for not adapting to Liverpool’s style, even though the Dutchman led the Reds to Premier League glory last season.

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool statement in full

Salah wrote on X at 3:46pm on May 16: “I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions.

“It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there.

“Nothing makes me prouder than that.

“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

“I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

“That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

“It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.

“Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about.

“All teams win games.

“Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family.

“I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

“As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool pundit breaks rank with stunning Arne Slot sack tirade

Curtis Jones and Hugo Ekitike’s reaction to Mo Salah statement

Salah posted the same statement on Instagram, and it drew reactions from a number of his Liverpool team-mates.

As reported by The Express, Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni all liked the post from Mo Salah.

Midfielder Curtis Jones reacted to Salah’s statement by posting a clapping emoji, while striker Ekitike posted a handshake emoji.

Ekitike joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2025 and is on the sidelines at the moment because of a serious Achilles injury.

Jones has been on the books of Liverpool for his entire professional club football career so far.

However, 25-year-old England international midfielder could be on his way out of Anfield at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 4 that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Jones.

READ NEXT: Bayern create plan to sign elite Liverpool target amid Olise exit update