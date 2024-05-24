Liverpool hero backed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo as Anfield exit appears inevitable

A former Liverpool stalwart believes that Mohamed Salah should be allowed to make up his own mind about an Anfield exit.

Vladimir Smicer feels that while Salah might be ageing and nearing the end of his Liverpool contract he deserves to be allowed to determine his future.

Salah is believed to be the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League and his sale could fund Liverpool’s attempts to build a squad to give Arne Slot a chance of challenging for the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

The Egyptian superstar has been the standout of the Jurgen Klopp era and topped the scoring for Liverpool in each of his seasons at the club and Smicer believes he could still be a key player for Slot.

“It’s a very tough situation with Mohamed Salah, he may be getting older but he’s still Liverpool’s best striker, scoring so many goals and breaking records,” Smicer told OLBG.

“Of course, the new manager is coming in and it will be a tough decision, but he deserves so much respect for what he has done for Liverpool. I would let him decide what he wants to do this summer. Never force him out of Anfield.

“He’s got one more year on his contract so it’s about seeing what his plans are, physically he looks like he could pay for another three or four years. Just look at Ronaldo, he’s still playing at 39 and hasn’t lost his legs. Salah could do the same.”

Salah has divided opinion among Liverpool fans and pundits but has suggested that he wants to stay at Anfield.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell,” Salah posted in the aftermath of the disappointing end to Liverpool’s season.

Liverpool urged to snap up monster fee for fading icon

Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has pointed to Salah’s meagre return at the tail end of the season as a warning to the Red’s management.

“There is a real discussion for the new manager about what the future holds for Mo Salah – it’s the first time we’ve asked that question. He only has a year to go on his contract,” Carragher warned.

“He’s looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season but especially since he’s come back from injury. He is Liverpool’s legend, superstar, one of the all-time greats. But he’s been so far off it.”

