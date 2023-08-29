Mohamed Salah: Liverpool stunned by record-shattering Saudi Arabia offer as star is warned exit will ‘do Klopp dirty’

Mohamed Salah could be targeted by two Saudi Pro League sides next summer

Mohamed Salah has been told he would be leaving Liverpool in the lurch if he accepts a move to Saudi Arabia now amid claims that Al-Ittihad are formally preparing an official £129m offer for the Egyptian superstar.

The Reds frontman is the latest big-name player to be strongly linked with a move to Saudi, with several of his former Liverpool teammates already coining it in in the Gulf State. Indeed, the Merseysiders have already seen midfield stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave for the Saudi Pro-League this summer, while Roberto Firmino also moved there at the end of his Anfield deal.

In addition, Sadio Mane is also now plying his trade there, while legendary Anfield icons Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler are also managing in the Gulf State.

As a result, and with Salah the biggest name in Arabic football bar none, it is easy to see why Salah is their next big-name target. To that end, Liverpool have been warned that Al-Ittihad will stop at nothing to sign the 31-year-old, even making him the highest earning footballer on the planet – with wages to top the £1.3m a week earned by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jurgen Klopp, however, had made clear Liverpool’s stance. And he says that even an offer of £100m would not be enough to convince the Reds to cash in.

However, the rumours refuse to go away. And in the wake of CBS Sport claims that Al-Ittihad are readying a formal £129m offer, pundit Chris Sutton has warned Salah about the implications of a move.

And he warns that, with just a few days left in the transfer window, Salah would be giving Liverpool a massive slap in the face by leaving now.

Salah handed massive warning over Saudi Arabia transfer

Speaking on the Mail Sport podcast ‘It’s All Kicking Off‘, Sutton claims it would be a scandal if Salah departed Anfield now.

“My thoughts are Mo Salah cannot leave Liverpool at this time to go to Saudi. Just based on the timing of it,” Sutton began.

“We’re a couple of days now to the end of the window. I think that would be scandalous if Mo Salah decided to leave and leave Liverpool in the lurch.

“Now, if this was a deal which was in the pipeline a month, five, six weeks ago, do you know what? I’d understand it.”

Sutton also believes than an Anfield exit now, just a year after he signed a new Liverpool deal, would be a major slap in the face to Klopp. As a result, Sutton is adamant that the Egyptian owes Klopp a debt of loyalty for the role the German has played in transforming Salah in the world-class player he is.

“I think if he did that, he would, I mean, that would be a real slap across the face for Jurgen Klopp, a guy who actually turned Mo Salah into the world-class player, which he is, a guy who has shown great loyalty to Salah, and I get Salah’s shown great loyalty to Liverpool, but I feel Mo Salah owes Jurgen Klopp one as well.”

Sutton is adamant that Liverpool can still challenge for trophies if they retain the services of Salah.

“Mo Salah still has a lot to offer for Liverpool, and Liverpool are a better team with Mo Salah in it, and Liverpool can maybe challenge Manchester City if Mo Salah stays,” he added. “So I think Mo Salah owes it to Liverpool.”

Liverpool loyalty comes into focus

Salah is Liverpool’s highest-paid player on £350,000 a week. As a result, Sutton is adamant that if Salah left now it would not leave Klopp enough time to source and bring in a world-class replacement.

“I think that’s a big thing, he’s on £350,000 pounds a week. That’s a lot of money, that’s an absolute fortune.

“But if he turned his back on Liverpool right now, it wouldn’t leave Jurgen Klopp enough time to get an adequate replacement if there is such a thing to replace Mo Salah.

“And that would be where, you know, he cannot do the dirty on Liverpool. That would be an absolute scandal.”

Sutton then finished by issuing a strong demand of Salah to stay, warning how his legacy could be tarnished were he to quit now.

“He cannot do Liverpool dirty, it would be an absolute scandal,” he concluded.

Liverpool have already been linked with a replacement for Salah in the form of a classy Premier League winger already very familiar with Klopp.

