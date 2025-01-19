Liverpool have been sent a warning about Mohamed Salah, with a journalist in France claiming Paris Saint-Germain’s stance on a potential move for the forward in the summer of 2025, while a well-known Anfield legend thinks that two of three out-of-contract stars have already made up their minds.

Salah is one of the best forwards on the planet and is a world-class player. He is a Liverpool legend and has won the Premier League and the Champions League with the Reds. However, there is a distinct possibility that Salah will leave Anfield at the end of the season as a free agent, with talks over a new deal not going well.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that there is interest in Salah from clubs in Saudi Arabia. While the forward will clearly not leave Liverpool in the January transfer window, over time, there will be serious concerns among the Anfield faithful that he will not sign a new deal and instead depart on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

Salah has reportedly asked Liverpool to give him a three-year contract worth £400,000 a week. We understand that the forward’s preference is to stay at Anfield, but he has often been coy in the media about the 2024-25 campaign potentially being his last season at Liverpool.

There is now speculation that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on a deal for Salah. According to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, the Ligue 1 giants will make a big move for the former Chelsea attacker in the summer of 2025.

Tanzi said on TikTok: “Mohamed Salah to Paris can be done, but it likely won’t happen as Salah is likely to stay at Liverpool. He’s in talks over an extension, but next summer, Paris will do everything to bring him in.”

PSG have long wanted to sign Salah, and if the forward decides not to put to paper on a new deal at Liverpool by the end of the season, then the French giants will fancy their chances of convincing the Egyptian ace to move to Paris on a free transfer in the summer.

With clubs in Saudi Arabia also keen on the forward and willing to pay him big money, Liverpool have a tough task to convince Salah to stay at Anfield on their terms.

Robbie Fowler’s theory on out-of-contract Liverpool stars

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is well-connected at the club, and he has made a big claim about three of the players who are out of contract at Anfield.

Just like Salah, central defender Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have yet to sign new deals with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool are in talks with Van Dijk over a new contract, while Real Madrid are determined to sign Alexander-Arnold and are ready to make a new bid after having their initial offer turned down.

Fowler said on PrimeVideoSport: “I do have a little theory actually, I don’t know if this is so far from the truth. I just think two of them have signed already, for some reason and maybe one hasn’t.

“But a simple fact is that the club can’t come out and say ‘you have signed’ because it makes the other one look worse. I think there is a possibility that may have happened.”

Fowler added: “I think if two of them sign and they [Liverpool] come out and say ‘we’ve signed them’ it puts so much pressure on the one who hasn’t.”

Latest Liverpool news: Brahim Diaz interest, Kimmich talks

With Salah out of contract in just a few months, Liverpool are already looking at life after the Egyptian forward.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool have identified Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz as a potential replacement for Salah.

Diaz is not a regular in the Madrid first team, and Liverpool reportedly believe that the chance to move to Anfield and become a star under head coach Arne Slot would appeal to him.

Slot himself is keen on a deal for Diaz, with the Liverpool boss thinking that he is perfect for the way that he plays.

Liverpool, though, are not putting all of their eggs in one basket. Besides Diaz, the Reds are looking at another LaLiga-based winger as a potential replacement for Salah.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Takefusa Kubo, who is on the books of Real Sociedad. The 23-year-old Japan international winger has scored five goals and given three assists in 26 matches in all competitions this season.

The report has claimed that Liverpool are so keen on signing Kubo that they are willing to include Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa to sweeten the deal. The youngster’s contract at Sociedad has a €60m (£50.7m / $61.6m) release clause.

Salah is not the only big-name player who could be on his way out of Liverpool at the end of the season. Star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Anfield is also far from certain.

Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new contract with Liverpool, and, as things stand, he will become a free agent in the summer of 2025.

With Real Madrid determined to sign Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are looking at potential replacements.

Liverpool have reportedly identified Joshua Kimmich as a transfer target. Kimmich is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and the Reds have opened talks with him over a potential deal.

Bayern, though, are still hopeful of keeping the Germany international at the Allianz Arena and are in talks with him over a new contract.

