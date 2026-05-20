Mohamed Salah has given a 'green light' for his next move

According to reports, departing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has given a ‘green light’ for a ‘surprise’ move to a European giant this summer.

Salah has been childishly kicking up a fuss on his way out of Liverpool, with his recent conduct underlining that the club is making the right call to let him leave this summer.

The veteran forward certainly earned his lucrative two-year deal after being the best player in the Premier League last season, but his form and influence have dramatically declined in an embarrassing 2025/26 campaign.

Salah has not responded well to head coach Arne Slot’s right decision to ease him out of the picture, and the forward has twice undermined the Liverpool boss’ authority this season with unnecessary outbursts.

Therefore, Salah leaving Liverpool on a free transfer this summer is the best course for all parties, and it was initially assumed that he would secure a long-awaited move to the Saudi Pro League ahead of next season.

However, we have reported that there also left-field options on the table for Salah, and The Daily Briefing for Caught Offside are now reporting that he has ‘given the green light to a surprise transfer’ to Fenerbahce.

The report claims Salah is ‘really keen to continue playing at the highest level’, and while Fenerbahce cannot match the financial offer proposed by the Saudi Pro League clubs, he is ‘indicating he’d be prepared to accept a salary in the region of €12-13m a year in order to keep on playing in Europe’ after an ‘informal offer’.

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Liverpool hit transfer obstacle and should Slot “ban” Salah this weekend?

As for Liverpool, they have been working on signing a replacement for Salah, and it has been widely reported for months that RB Leipzig breakout star Yan Diomande is their preferred option.

However, a new report has claimed that two problems could force this move to collapse, while Liverpool are primed to ‘turn attention’ to a far cheaper alternative.

For now, though, all the attention remains on Salah, especially after he hit out at Slot’s style of play following the 4-2 loss to Aston Villa last Friday.

In response to these comments, ex-Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has urged Slot to ‘ban’ Salah for Liverpool’s final game of the season this weekend and deny him his farewell.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce said: “If Mohamed Salah is going to say those kinds of things, then say it when you’ve left,” he said. “Don’t say it when you’re still there, as if you’re bigger than the football club.

“If I were the Liverpool owners, I would ban him. I’d be thinking, ‘who do you think you are? You’re not bigger than this football club’.

“It’s brought the spat he had at the start of the season back to the fray, and he’s still been crap ever since that as well. Considering the player he was and what he used to be, he just hasn’t done that this season.

“Salah should be looking at himself and how bad he’s been this year.

“Players and managers can row in the office, but they should never make it public. If Salah did that in the Fergie days, he’d never play again – he’d be finished.”

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