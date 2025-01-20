Danny Murphy has named the Real Madrid forward Liverpool manager Arne Slot has to make a move for in the summer of 2025 if Mohamed Salah leaves at the end of the season, with the pundit also suggesting three players in the Premier League who could potentially fill the void.

Salah is one of the greatest players of all time and is a Liverpool legend. The Egyptian international forward has developed into a goal machine over the years for the Reds and has found the back of the net 232 times in 379 appearances. Salah has given 105 assists as well for Liverpool so far in his career and has won the Premier League and the Champions League with the club.

Liverpool fans adore Salah and would love him to sign a new deal, but with the forward’s current contract running out at the end of the season, there is a growing danger that he will not be at Anfield next season.

TEAMtalk understands that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are keen on a deal for Salah as a free agent in the summer of 2025. Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest in the former Chelsea attacker and will reportedly do everything they can to convince him to move to Paris.

Liverpool as a club will be smart enough to consider potential replacements for Salah, and former Anfield hero Murphy has urged the Reds to make a bid for Madrid winger Rodrygo in the summer of 2025.

The pundit is a huge fan of the 24-year-old Brazil international forward, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career since his £39.5m move to the Samtiago Bernabeu in 2019.

When asked which players in Europe would best fill the void left by Salah, Murphy told OLBG: “If Liverpool wanted one player to replace Mohamed Salah, the obvious choice for me would be Rodrygo from Real Madrid. I think he’s a wonderful talent.

“I don’t know what his contract situation is in Madrid, but I think of him because we’ve seeing him play at the highest level and winning Champions Leagues in the last couple of years.

“His numbers aren’t like Salah’s but he’s a match winner. He can beat people, he’s quick, he’s playing in an environment where he’s playing under huge pressure every week and dealing with it.

“Additionally they’ve got so many talented players at Real Madrid that maybe there is room for one of them to leave. So that would be the obvious standout for me.”

MORE ON SALAH

➡️Liverpool told to let Mo Salah LEAVE as two reasons for brutal Anfield farewell are explained

➡️FSG ‘in tears’ over Mo Salah contract demand as Gary Neville reveals exact wages he’s asking from Liverpool

West Ham and Saints stars also named as Salah replacements

It is not just Rodrygo that Murphy thinks could replace Salah should the Egyptian superstar leave Liverpool.

The former Liverpool midfielder has named West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen and Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling as two players who could potentially fill the void, while also suggesting Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as an option.

When asked which players in the Premier League would best fill the void left by Salah, Murphy said: “It will take more than one player to replace the void left by Mohamed Salah and for me there are two obvious ones, Antoine Semenyo and Jarrod Bowen.

“Semenyo I like as a player but might not quite be ready yet, he still needs time to grow, whereas Bowen is tried and tested and is nearly always West Ham’s best player when he is fit.

“He is a super talent but his age profile might be pushing it for Liverpool. If Liverpool could bring in both Bowen and Tyler Dibling from Southampton, I think that would be brilliant.

“A young, super-talent, full of confidence, plays on that right side, comes in on his left foot, beats people. I think that those two could help Liverpool if Salah leaves. If he left tomorrow and Liverpool got Bowen and Dibling, that would be brilliant.”

Latest Liverpool news: Kimmich competition, Cherki bid

Along with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold could also leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The right-back is out of contract at the Reds in the summer, and Real Madrid are determined to sign him.

Liverpool are planning for life without Alexander-Arnold and have identified Joshua Kimmich as a potential target.

Kimmich, who can play as a right-back or midfielder, is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer.

Liverpool have already reportedly been in talks with Kimmich, but a new report in Spain has claimed that Barcelona have now joined the race for the Germany international.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s recommendations have led Barcelona to take a keen interest in Kimmich with a view to a summer move. Guardiola worked with Kimmich at Bayern.

Liverpool are also reported to be keen on a deal for Rayan Cherki. Lyon have made the young attacker available for a transfer in January because of financial pressure, with the Reds now ready to make a bid of £18.6m for him.

Another winger on the radar of Liverpool is Brahim Diaz. Reports in Spain have claimed that Reds boss Arne Slot likes the Madrid player very much and believes that he would be a star under him at Anfield.

POLL: If you were Mo Salah, what decision would you make over your future?