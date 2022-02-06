Liverpool must avoid letting contract talks with Mohamed Salah run into next season because of the risk of him then leaving on a free, Roy Keane has said.

Talk of Salah’s contract situation was firmly top of the agenda at Anfield earlier this season amid his sparkling form. He has a season-and-a-half left on his current terms and there are no real signs that an extension is on the way.

Luis Diaz’s arrival as a new Liverpool signing in January has somewhat steered the focus away from the Egyptian in recent days.

However, Salah will return to Jurgen Klopp’s squad next week following Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final. And as he looks to pick up where he left off, the focus could all be on him again.

Indeed, Salah has netted 23 goals in 26 games so far this season. Other key Liverpool stars including Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk extended their contracts months ago.

As such, Keane warned that Liverpool must tie Salah down soon or run the serious risk of him leaving.

“He’s 29 but the modern player, they’re machines I don’t think it’s no issue,” Keane told ITV Sport. “From Liverpool’s point of view it’s business they’ve got to try and negotiate

“You’ve got to get him signed on. He’s one of the greatest players in the world, you’ve got to get it done. If it goes into next season you really start to worry, but try and get it done and dusted.

“They might not have a choice, it’s up to the player. The player’s in charge he said he’s happy and he’s obviously going to try and negotiate a bit of steel but he’s going to to get a lot of money anyway.

“It might be does he want a new experience, but he’s said a number of times he’s happy here he’s loved here. But Liverpool have got to try and get him signed.

“You can’t just let players like that go out of the door, particularly on a free.”

Salah has confirmed that, right now, he cannot see himself leaving Liverpool before he retires. What’s more, he stressed that he is not asking for anything “crazy” in his new deal.

But as well as Salah, fellow attacking stars Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also out of contract at the end of next season.

Salah not only Liverpool issue

Liverpool have refreshed their front line with Jota and Diaz, both 25, arriving.

Mane, Salah and Firmino will all be 30 by next summer, as well as being out of contract as it stands.

According to Jamie Carragher, Liverpool will sort out Salah’s contract, but the pundit remains unsure on Mane and Firmino.

“Eighteen months is a long time, it really is,” Carragher said.

“I think Mo Salah is the one you want to get sorted first, possibly more so than the others

“You look at him and Mane now in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Two of the best attackers in world football, and the service they’ve given the club. Hopefully we can get a few more years out of them.”

Keane was speaking about Salah’s contract situation after Liverpool beat Cardiff 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday.