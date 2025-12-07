Saudi Pro League chiefs are confident about bringing Mohamed Salah to the Middle East and sources have confirmed to us that they are prepared to do a deal in January.

The Pro League had talks earlier this year with Salah’s camp prior to him signing his new contract with Liverpool. Salah was offered a deal that would see him become one of best-paid players in the world, with comparable terms to those enjoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Salah could earn around £150million (€172m / $200m) a year and become a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, just like Ronaldo. He would also have the right to part-ownership of a club in the future.

The Pro League would also look to help Salah invest in football across the Arab community, one reason the 33-year-old is keen to link up with Saudi Arabia.

They made it clear to Salah that the offer would be available again in 2026, and the belief was that would be this summer. Suddenly, though, the prospect of him moving to the Pro League in January has become a realistic one.

After being benched for a third successive game against Leeds United on Saturday, Salah – who did not come on during the 3-3 draw at Elland Road – spoke to the media in the mixed zone and declared his dismay at his situation.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus,” Salah said. “That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship.

“I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

Mohamed Salah a target for Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal

We have spoken to Pro League sources following Salah’s comments and have been told that ‘they are aware’ of the situation.

We understand that reigning champions Al-Ittihad remain the most likely landing spot for Salah, and given their relatively poor start to the new Saudi season they would welcome the Egyptian superstar.

It is also believed Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal would have an interest too. Whichever club he would potentially join have a full quota of foreign players so they would have to make room, but we are told that is not a problem.

Aside from the Pro League there is interest from MLS outfit San Diego FC. They are owned by Sir Mohamed Mansour, an Egyptian-born British billionaire who would love to sign Salah.

Salah, for his part, will feature in one more Premier League game, against Brighton at Anfield next Saturday, ahead of joining up with Egypt for the AFCON finals.

It remains to be seen if that will be Salah’s final appearance for Liverpool.

Liverpool are not commenting on the outburst just yet, with the club’s hierarchy due for talks over the situation in the coming days.

