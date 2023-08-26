Claims that Mohamed Salah will be the subject of a new and improved offer from Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ittihad are gathering pace amid a worrying new claim made about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp and despite the Liverpool boss’ insistence on Friday that the player is simply not for sale.

The Egyptian forward is Liverpool’s highest earner and one of the most recognisable faces in world football. Sitting fifth on the club’s all-time top scorers charts, the 31-year-old has smashed in a breathtaking 187 goals in 307 appearances for the Reds since signing from Roma for £36.7m in 2017.

And while his contract ties him to Anfield until summer 2025, suggestions that Salah will become the latest big-money target for Saudi Arabian sides is starting to gather real traction.

Indeed, with David Ornstein confirming that Al-Ittihad’s interest in Salah is genuine, a worrying report on Friday suggested Salah is keen to push through the move to Saudi Arabia.

Out in Saudi Arabia, Salah is the biggest name in world football, bar none! As a result, Al-Ittihad are reportedly prepared to offer Salah a package that would make him the world’s highest paid player, surpassing the current £1.3m a week mark earned by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Liverpool have, of course, already seen their summer transfer plans disturbed by Saudi sides raiding their squad. And following the sales of Fabinho – also to Al-Ittihad – and Jordan Henderson, to Al-Ettifaq, Liverpool are now left with just six days to fix their midfield shortcomings before the window closes.

As a result, Klopp has been very clear in his plans that Salah is simply not for sale.

Klopp makes Liverpool sale stance on Mohamed Salah clear

And he used his press conference on Friday to make clear his stance, in that, even if offered £100m, Liverpool would not consider his sale.

Klopp is adamant that Liverpool have had no contact from any of the big-spending Saudi Pro League clubs, adding any official bids exceeding even £100m for their star asset would be rejected.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle, the Liverpool manager said: “It’s always a bit difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about at the moment.

“We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is still a Liverpool player, obviously for all the things we do, he’s essential and will be. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.

“My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no.”

It is barely two weeks since his agent, Ramy Abbas, insisted Salah remains “fully committed” to Liverpool. And asked whether that remains the case, Klopp responded: “One hundred per cent.”

Worrying claims emerge over Salah, Klopp relationship

However, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, is adamant that there remains a strong push from Al-Ittihad to sign Salah.

“What we’re hearing from Saudi is it’s more verbal offers coming in,” Bailey said. “It’s more they’re confirming to Liverpool they will do the deal if it’s available.

“It’s coming from the Pro League, Al-Ittihad, who are looking to do it. We did a story earlier in the summer saying Mo Salah was one of the key targets for the Pro League, they’re looking to sign the best players in the world.

He added: “In terms of him personally, from what we’re being told, he would become the highest-paid player in world football. He would surpass Ronaldo.

“That’s how highly Mo Salah is regarded. A few people might raise their eyebrows at that but Salah in Saudi Arabia is the biggest name in world football, he really is.

“They will pay whatever it takes. There’s no fee being put on the table by Liverpool. My understanding is, to get him they’d have to break Liverpool’s record sale, which as we know is £115m (down payment) for [Philippe] Coutinho from Barcelona. So, that’s what they’d have to pay to get him.”

Bailey went on to explain that there are cracks in the Klopp, Salah relationship, potentially giving Al-Ittihad hope.

“We know Salah is open to it in terms of if it lands on his table, he probably would take it,” Bailey added. “A lot of reasons behind this. We did an interview with Mamdouh Eid, one of the most powerful men in Egyptian football, a friend of Mo Salah, and he intimated about not how unhappy he was, but he wasn’t happy about the treatment Mo Salah was getting.

“And that is the feeling in Egypt, they don’t like how Jurgen Klopp is treating him. This has been bubbling under, we’ve talked about this before the relationship between Salah and Klopp, it’s always been bubbling under. We don’t think that relationship is all sweetness and happiness, it really isn’t. It’s not good.

“Al-Ittihad think there’s a chink, they think there’s a glimmer of light there, and that’s why they’re doing it.

“They think there’s a chance here, that’s why they’re progressing, it’s why they’re talking with Salah’s people. There’s no point in getting it done with Liverpool if they know Salah’s not doing it, but he will. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible by any stretch of the imagination.”

