‘Very brave’ Mo Salah warned about big deal ‘jeopardy’ as Liverpool sent clear contract plan

Graeme Souness has sent a warning to Mohamed Salah, with the Anfield legend also making it clear to Fenway Sports Group (FSG) what they should do about the Liverpool forward’s future as Wayne Rooney makes a big claim about him.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place yet. The Egypt international forward is an Anfield legend, and the fans would love the 32-year-old to stay and continue to play for Arne Slot’s side in the coming years. The former Chelsea attacker has scored 27 goals and given 17 assists in 29 Premier League matches so far this season, as Liverpool look likely to become the champions of England.

Liverpool, though, are out of the Champions League, with Salah failing to do much of note against Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the last 16.

Reflecting on Salah’s subdued displays against PSG, Liverpool legend Souness has noted that the forward is taking a risk by not signing a new deal with the Merseyside club in case he suffers a long-term injury between now and the end of the season.

The pundit, though, has said in no uncertain terms that FSG need to hand Salah a new contract, noting that no forward was able to step up when the 32-year-old struggled against PSG.

Souness wrote in The Daily Mail: “Mo Salah had two of his quietest games for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain but, regardless of that, the importance of getting him signed up on a new contract was still emphasised.

“That may seem strange to say when he barely laid a glove on the French but my point is, when he is kept quiet, as good as Liverpool’s other strikers are, no-one else steps up and poses anything like the same telling goal threat.

“Salah is having his best season, as 32 goals and 22 assists by March testify. He is in a wonderful negotiating position even at 32.

“The guy is unique. But, if his thinking is to leave Liverpool and let his contract go down to the last day, it is very brave of him because he could end up with an injury that could put any big deal with another club in jeopardy.

“I have to say though he has been full pedal to the floor, still breaking records and all credit to him. If he’s not at it, Liverpool don’t carry the same threat and that should be in the forefront of the thinking for decision makers at Anfield when trying to get him to sign this new contract.

“Yes PSG kept him quiet but the importance to Liverpool of keeping Salah can’t be lost in those performances when those around him didn’t deliver either. No-one stepped up with his creativity or the finishing.”

Wayne Rooney gives verdict on Mo Salah

Despite Salah’s less-than-impressive performances against PSG in the Champions League, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that he is the best player in the world.

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Harry Kane are on fire at the moment, Rooney has said that Salah is the best of them all.

Rooney said to Ben Black on TikTok when asked who the best player in the world is right now: “It kills me, but I’ll have to say Mo Salah.

