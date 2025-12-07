Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool have been left “shocked” by Mohamed Salah and his decision to hit out at the club, specifically manager Arne Slot, as TEAMtalk can offer an update on their pursuit of Michael Olise.

Salah has a knack for dropping bombshells when it suits him but otherwise not speaking to the media. Amid Liverpool‘s slump in form, when he was playing, he said nothing.

But now he’s been dropped three games in a row, he’s come out and suggested that he’s being thrown under the bus and the club don’t want him to be there.

“That’s how I feel it. Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now, I’m on bench, so I can say they haven’t kept those promises,” he said.

Last season, when he came out and said there was no contract offer on the table, he may have kicked things off, so perhaps he’s hoping the same happens here.

In any case, his comments have come as a surprise to Liverpool.

Insider Romano said on YouTube: “Obviously, at the club, they are quite shocked by these kind of statements, but at the same time, it’s a complicated situation when a player like Mohamed Salah is sitting on the bench for three consecutive games.

In the interview, Mo was also saying, I’m not used to that. I’m not used to going to the club, and then I don’t know whether I’m starting or not. I am Mo Salah, that’s the message.

“I’m not bigger than anyone, he says in the interview, so staying humble, but at the same time, he says, I’m not used to this, so I want to understand, and no one is explaining me.”

Salah can say he’s not bigger than anyone but that is not how things come across, and he’s suggested he could leave in January without saying so outright, seemingly in an attempt to back Liverpool into a corner.

Olise stance revealed by sources

Should Salah leave, reports have suggested that Bayern Munich winger Olise is one of the favourites to replace him.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that will be an almost impossible move to pull off.

Insider Dean Jones was told by sources that Bayern are doubling down on their stance regarding Olise, making it clear they have no intention of entertaining offers for the in-form winger.

Liverpool continue to be linked with the exciting attacker at a time when they need to identify a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

Any move would likely come in the summer, with the Reds also thought to be in the running for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

Olise has been outstanding in Germany this season, producing 22 goal contributions in as many appearances.

The 23-year-old France international is widely tipped for a Premier League return next season, with Manchester City and Arsenal recently joining the list of potential suitors.

However, sources in Germany have told TEAMtalk that any pursuit of Olise would be pointless.

They insist he is one of the most difficult players to prise away from Bayern, stressing that he is not for sale at any price.

That firm stance significantly dampens any Liverpool hopes of luring him back to England. At this stage it would appear they would be relying on the player to drive any move, which seems unlikely

Liverpool round-up: Attacking target nets hat-trick

Another potential heir to the Salah throne is Yan Diomande, who currently plays for RB Leipzig.

A 6-0 victory for Leipzig over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday saw Diomande net a hat-trick, and TEAMtalk can reveal there were Liverpool representatives watching on, doing his chances of a move no harm whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s stars have sided with Slot over his treatment of Salah, with it believed within the squad that his omission from the side helps the balance.

That comes as Chris Sutton has labelled Salah ’embarrassing’ and ‘disrespectful’ to his team-mates.