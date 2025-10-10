Liverpool target Michael Olise was not at his best to justify suggestions that he could step into Mohamed Salah’s shoes at Anfield, as the French media gave a brutal assessment of Hugo Ekitike in France’s win against Azerbaijan.

Mo Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025, with his current deal running until the summer of 2027. The Egypt international forward is one of the greatest players in Liverpool history and remains a key figure in Arne Slot’s team, but the defending Premier League champions are planning to sign a long-term successor next summer.

Salah has not been in great form so far this season, scoring three goals and giving three assists in 10 appearances for Liverpool.

In sharp contrast, Olise has been on fire for Bayern Munich this season, with the France international winger scoring five goals and providing six assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool have identified Olise as Salah’s replacement, according to The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele on September 4.

Journalist Alan Nixon and Bild reporter Christian Falk have since backed that claim, with Bayern looking for at least €100m (£87.2m, $117m) for Olise.

Olise was in action for France against Azerbaijan at Parc des Princes on Friday evening.

France won the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Group Stage Group D match 3-0, with Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Olise started on the right wing in a 4-4-2 formation and came off in the 70th minute.

During his time on the pitch, the 23-year-old former Crystal Palace winger took three shots, none of which were on target, played six key passes, had a pass accuracy of 88%, won one header, took 71 touches of the ball, won one dribble, made two tackles, and put in eight crosses, of which two were accurate, according to WhoScored.

The French media, though, was not impressed with the Bayern winger.

FootMercato gave Olise 4 out of 10 and noted: ‘Surprisingly quieter than usual, the Munich player was not sharp enough and missed several combinations with his attacking partners.

‘Too much technical waste and author of only three shots attempted, off target.’

Get Football News France gave the Bayern star 5 out of 10 for his efforts against Azerbaijan.

In a poll after the match, respectable French publication L’Equipe asked who among France manager Didier Deschamps, Olise, Kingsley Coman, the Azerbaijan defence, Azerbaijan goalkeeper Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev and Hugo Ekitike was ‘the flop of the meeting’.

IN DEPTH 🔴 Eight reasons why Mo Salah’s levels have dropped and should Liverpool consider brutal sale?

French media gives Hugo Ekitike verdict

And speaking of Ekitike, the French media was very brutal in its verdict on the Liverpool striker as well.

The Liverpool star started alongside Mbappe in a front two and provided the assist for the Madrid ace in first-half injury time.

The 23-year-old, though, had just one of his eight shots on target, according to WhoScored.

While describing Ekitike’s performance as ‘restless but frustrated’, L’Equipe noted that although the Liverpool striker gave an assist, ‘he wasn’t as effective in his finishing’.

The publication added: ‘After blocked or underpowered shots (21st, 23rd, 24th, 43rd), the former Reims and PSG player hit the left post with a shot that was too cross (49th).

‘He tried again after that (63rd, 66th, 74th) and took initiatives like this backheel for no one (66th), before being replaced by Jean-Philippe Mateta, for his first with the senior team (79th).’

Get Football News France, though, felt that Ekitike merited 6 out of 10 and noted: ‘Quiet for large periods of the first half, the Liverpool forward struggled to get involved but was nonetheless a focal point.

‘He also managed an assist, even if almost all credit must go to Mbappe for the run and the finish.

‘France needed someone to accelerate the play in the second half, and he did that, nearly netting his first goal for Les Bleus.’

FootMercato also gave Ekitike 6 out of 10 and praised the Liverpool striker by noting: ‘Quite discreet during the first period, he nevertheless managed to be decisive.

‘First with this nice movement, with a sequence, whose finish lacked power (43rd), before being decisive by combining perfectly with Mbappé for the opening score.

‘After the break, he was very close to scoring, but hit the left post (49th).’

Latest Liverpool news: Formal approach in January, Marc Guehi update

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Liverpool are planning to make a formal move for a defender in January should he not have agreed on a new contract with his club by then.

As Liverpool open internal discussions over a move for a Real Madrid midfielder, Chelsea have already received a response to their bid.

And finally, Liverpool will be delighted to learn where Marc Guehi features on Real Madrid’s ‘preferred list’ of centre-back targets.

