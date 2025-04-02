Mohamed Salah to sign new Liverpool contract after ‘getting what he’s wanted for months’ 

A second source has declared Mohamed Salah will sign a contract extension at Anfield and has also detailed the length of deal in play.

Taking the gloss off Liverpool’s charge to the Premier League title this season has been the contract situations surrounding three of their biggest stars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract in the summer. Losing one – never mind all three – would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Van Dijk is Liverpool’s leader at the back and that honour in the forward line belongs to Salah. The Egyptian is enjoying arguably his best season to date, with 50+ goal contributions already to his name.

Football Insider recently claimed Liverpool were edging towards a breakthrough in negotiations with the winger. The outlet stated talks between the two parties were ‘very advanced’ and reiterated Salah himself is keen to re-sign at Anfield.

A fresh update from FootMercato has now taken it a step further, declaring Salah is ‘about to extend his contract.’

The report doubled down on their claims, adding: ‘today, we can confirm that Mohamed Salah will indeed continue his adventure on the banks of the Mersey.’

The report did not claim to have knowledge of how much Salah will be paid if indeed he does put pen to paper. However, they did have insight to offer regarding the contract length.

Reports have suggested Salah’s camp had been seeking a three-year deal, while others have claimed a two-year extension would be satisfactory.

Per FootMercato, it’s the latter – a two-year deal – that will be inked.

The report added: ‘Salah is very close to signing a two-year contract, which would keep him with the Reds for 10 years. No details on salary have been released, but the Egyptian is on the verge of getting what he has wanted for several months.’

What Salah has ‘wanted for several months’ relates to what the winger has repeatedly spoken of in public regarding his future – his intention to extend his stay with Liverpool.

What about Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold?

Like Salah, Van Dijk has made no secret of his desire to re-sign with the Reds.

FootMercato’s article understandably focused on Salah, though regarding Van Dijk, they simply stated ‘negotiations are in full swing.’

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is fully expected to sign with Real Madrid. Numerous reports in Spain have declared a deal is already done, while the trusted Fabrizio Romano has insisted his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation is not far away.

FootMercato’s take on the situation is Liverpool’s race is run, with the report concluding: ‘as for TAA, the game seems lost for Liverpool.’

