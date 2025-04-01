Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both out of contract at Liverpool this summer

Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with a report in Spain revealing that he could play against Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has been making the headlines since last week, with reputable media outlets and respected journalists, such as Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano, revealing that the Liverpool right-back has agreed on a deal with Madrid. The defending Spanish and European champions will secure the services of the England international defender on a free transfer this summer.

There have been reports that Madrid’s plan is to pay Liverpool a transfer fee to sign Alexander-Arnold in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which starts in June.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Salah is also out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

An outrageous report in Fichajes has revealed that Salah ‘will not continue at Anfield’ and ‘is preparing for a major change of scenery’.

Al Hilal are said to be ‘determined to make an unprecedented effort to secure the Egyptian star’s arrival’, with Salah himself claimed to have ‘expressed interest in a possible transfer’.

The Saudi Pro League club’s plan is to sign the 32-year-old Egypt international forward in time for the Club World Cup.

This means that Al-Hilal will have to pay Liverpool a transfer fee, as Salah, like Alexander-Arnold, is under contract at the Premier League club until the end of June.

Al Hilal will play against Madrid on June 18, which means that current Liverpool team=mates Salah and Alexander-Arnold could face each other in the Club World Cup.

According to Fichajes, the Al-Hilal board ‘is confident’ that Salah’s ‘ambition and the appeal of the Saudi league will be decisive in securing the signing’.

Liverpool ‘optimistic’ of new Mo Salah deal – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable media outlets, so their claim that Salah has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

While the Saudi Pro League would love to sign the Egyptian superstar as a free agent, TEAMtalk understands that Salah could extend his stay at Liverpool.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 28 that ‘Liverpool remain optimistic of tying Mo Salah down to a new contract’.

Sources has said that Al Hilal have become less confident of signing Salah over the past weeks.

Although Al Hilal still have an interest in a summer deal for the Egyptian ace, there are no active talks between the two parties at the moment.

