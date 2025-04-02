Real Madrid will move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah if Vinicius Junior leaves, according to a sensational report, but TEAMtalk analyses why such a deal is unlikely to happen.

Salah is one of the best forwards in the world and is a goal machine who has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup (twice) and the Champions League with Liverpool. There is a very good chance that the Egypt international forward could end up winning the Premier League title again this season.

The 32-year-old forward is a Liverpool legend, having scored 243 goals and given 110 assists in 392 matches in all competitions for the Reds. Salah has found the back of the net 27 times in the Premier League so far this season and could win the Golden Boot.

However, there is a distinct possibility that Salah, who was described as “extraordinary” by Reds manager Arne Slot in The Daily Mail in December 2024, could leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with the two parties yet to agree on terms for a new deal.

There is speculation that Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are interested in Salah, and now Madrid have been thrown into the mix.

According to Madrid-Barcelona.com, Madrid will try to sign Salah in the summer transfer window as a free agent if Vinicius Junior leaves.

The former Chelsea attacker is said to be ‘ready to face a new challenge in his career’, and Madrid’s plan is to play him on the right wing, Rodrygo on the left and Kylian Mbappe down the middle in a three-pronged attack.

The report has noted that Madrid have not ruled out selling Vinicius Junior if a big offer from Saudi Arabia comes in for him.

Some in the Madrid management believe that the Brazil international forward has lost focus, according to the report.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and given 13 assists in 41 appearances for Madrid so far this season and scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 40 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos in the 2023-24 campaign.

Why Mo Salah to Real Madrid is unlikely

First of all, it is only Madrid-Barcelona.com that is reporting that Madrid have an eye on a summer move for Salah.

This would be such a big news in Spain, yet no other reputable media outlets are reporting this.

Until and unless major publications in Spain and/or England carry this report, one has to treat this speculation with scepticism.

Secondly, it is hard to see Madrid selling Vinicius Junior and then replacing him with a 32-year-old forward – even on a free transfer.

While there is no doubt that Salah is still a world-class player, he is in his 30s now.

In recent years, Madrid’s policy has been to sign top young players, such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga, and build a team that can grow together and succeed.

Latest Real Madrid news: Zubimendi chooses, Klopp truth

A Spanish report has claimed that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi would love to sign for Madrid.

Arsenal are the club most keen on a summer deal for the Spain international, but his wish is to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid could be able to sign Cristian Romero for £50million, according to a report.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham Hotspur star Romero is one of the centre-backs that Los Blancos have set their sights on, and it has been reported that Spurs are willing to sell the Argentine star for £50million.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs has reported that Jurgen Klopp is not being considered for the managerial role at Madrid.

While there is “a concrete possibility” that Carlo Ancelotti could leave the defending Spanish and European champions at the end of the season, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the Spanish giants’ top choice, with former Liverpool boss Klopp not in the frame.

