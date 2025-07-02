Mohammed Kudus is ready to make the move to Liverpool and play for Arne Slot, according to a source, with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy suffering a huge blow in his quest to sign the West Ham United star.

Kudus has been on the books of West Ham since 2023 and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2028, with the option for a further year. The 24-year-old has demonstrated his ability to play in a number of positions in attack for West Ham, scoring 19 goals and registering 13 assists in 80 appearances for the London club.

The Ghana international has a release clause in his contract that runs out on July 10. As per the terms, a club in the Premier League would have to pay West Ham £85million to sign Kudus, who is available for £80m for European teams and £120m for sides in the Saudi Pro League, according to the London Evening Standard.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 5 that Kudus is ready to leave West Ham and take the next step in his contract.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are among the clubs keen on a summer deal for Kudus.

It has now emerged that Kudus would prefer a move to Liverpool to a switch to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Despite also having interest from Tottenham, the 24-year-old has let it be known to Liverpool that he is eager to move to the Premier League champions and even take a pay-cut.

Matt Thielen, editor-in-chief of LFC Transfer Room, has reported on X: “Mohammed Kudus’s agent has informed Liverpool that the player would be open to accepting a reduced salary should the club express interest in securing his services amid interest from Tottenham & Chelsea. #LFC”

Liverpool have been linked with Kudus previously, with CaughtOffSide reporting in April that the West Ham star is on sporting director Richard Hughes’ radar.

That report came just days after Liverpool manager Slot publicly praised Kudus for his performance at Anfield, describing his display as “outstanding”.

With Luis Diaz itching to leave Liverpool, Kudus could be viewed as a potential replacement for the Colombian ace.

Mohammed Kudus stance a blow for Tottenham

With Kudus making it clear that he wants to join Liverpool, Tottenham chairman Levy will be hugely disappointed.

Levy personally overruled new manager Thomas Frank in Tottenham’s pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and is focused on getting a deal done for Kudus instead.

According to GiveMeSport. Levy has held direct talks with West Ham chief David Sullivan over Kudus.

TBR has reported that the Tottenham star likes the Ghanaian star so much that he believes that Frank could mould him into a superstar like he did with Bryan Mbeumo at Brentford.

However, with the attacker said to prefer Liverpool, Spurs face an uphill struggle to convince him to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the likes of Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott very likely to leave this summer, Liverpool could take a serious look at Kudus.

