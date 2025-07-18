The details in the stunning deal Luis Diaz has agreed with Bayern Munich have emerged, while reports also state Liverpool are ramping up a move for a €90m-rated replacement.

Diaz, 28, wants out of Liverpool this summer and has informed the club of his intentions to leave. After missing out on Florian Wirtz and losing Jamal Musiala to a serious injury, Bayern Munich have mobilised.

The Bundesliga champions have already seen one bid worth €67.5m / £58.5m rejected. Liverpool made it clear Diaz was not for sale, though Bayern aren’t taking no for an answer.

Sky Germany insisted Bayern immediately went to work on a new and improved bid, while the latest from BILD states a breakthrough has been made with the player.

They state Diaz and Bayern have shaken hands on a four-year contract worth a staggering €14m-per-season.

That roughly equates to a weekly wage of £230,000-a-week and the report also stated it could increase even further through performance-related add-ons.

One of the primary reasons Diaz wants to leave Liverpool is unhappiness with his salary at Anfield.

Diaz’s initial £55,000-a-week wages have increased incrementally over time, though still pale in comparison to the gigantic sums Bayern have agreed to pay.

Of course, Diaz will now be hoping Liverpool and Bayern find common ground on a transfer fee.

On that front, BILD added: ‘There are initial indications that things are now moving forward and that concrete negotiations can begin soon.

‘A meeting between the Bayern bosses and the Liverpool team is also expected to take place soon.’

Liverpool working on superstar replacement

Liverpool will only sell Diaz if able to sign a worthy replacement for the left wing. The Reds are ramping up a deal for Hugo Ekitike, though he plays as a striker and his arrival alone would not be enough to open the doors to Diaz’s sale.

Indeed, Liverpool are tragically one man light in the striker position after Diogo Jota’s passing. Darwin Nunez is also expected to be sold.

As such, a worthy winger is required and according to talkSPORT, Liverpool have held preliminary talks with Real Madrid for the transfer of Rodrygo.

The Brazilian – described as ‘wantaway’ in the piece – is ready to leave the Spanish capital after being marginalised since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe 12 months ago.

Rodrygo was often the odd man out last season when Carlo Ancelotti fielded an extra midfielder in his starting eleven. New boss Xabi Alonso benched Rodrygo for five consecutive matches in the Club World Cup, with Mbappe and Vinicius Jr his preferred options to spearhead the attack.

Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo for a fee of around €90m / £78m. Arsenal have shown genuine interest, though their move for Noni Madueke has cast doubt on whether they’ll add Rodrygo too.

That leaves Liverpool in the driver’s seat and according to AS reporter, Edu Burgos, Liverpool’s chances of sealing a deal are growing.

“It’s genuine. Liverpool already held talks with his camp. They sent an emissary to Madrid to talk to his family, and Rodrygo is happy with the interest,” Burgos told The RedmenTV.

“He’s open to a move. He always liked the Premier League. Two summers ago, even [Manchester] City tried to sign him. Guardiola called him a few times. He appreciated the gesture but in the end his preference was to stay in Madrid.

“His preference has now changed and now he’s hoping to leave… I think he will leave because he wants to be the star of the team, and [at Real Madrid] it will be very, very difficult, almost impossible. I think it’s not 50-50; it’s maybe 70-30. He’s open to a move and I think Liverpool may make a move.”

