Liverpool are braced for a mammoth bid that will take Mohamed Salah away from Anfield before the summer window closes, according to a report.

Liverpool’s transfer window has exploded into life over the last 24 hours, with the Reds extremely confident they’ll make Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi the first major signing of the Arne Slot era.

The 25-year-old can be signed via a €60m release clause which reports in Spain state Liverpool are fully prepared to activate.

Furthermore, the Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed the current expectation is Zubimendi will give the green light to joining Liverpool.

Such a move would be a momentous one for Slot whose tactics and gameplan are heavily reliant on having a ball-playing midfielder who can control the tempo and pull the strings. Zubimendi would be viewed as a significant upgrade on current No 6, Wataru Endo.

However, even the arrival of Zubimendi would be overshadowed if a player the calibre of Mohamed Salah were to leave.

Speculation Salah’s future will ultimately lay in Saudi Arabia is not new. Indeed, the Reds rejected a colossal verbal bid worth £150m (£100m plus £50m in add-ons) from the Saudi Pro League last summer.

Liverpool let it be known a January transfer was completely out of the question and they have given no indication they’re open to selling this summer either. That’s despite the fact Salah is in the final year of his contract and could leave as a free agent 11 months from now.

£100m offer to tempt Liverpool – report

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool’s firm stance could and will weaken if they receive a monstrous £100m bid in the final weeks of the window.

FI state Liverpool are ‘braced’ for a mammoth bid and will find offers in the £100m region ‘difficult to refuse.’

Furthermore, the report adds fuel to the fire by claiming the ‘life-changing’ personal terms Salah would be offered might not be on the table in the future.

In other words, the Saudi Pro League hope to lure Salah away this window by making it clear a future move won’t come with the same financial incentives.

Will Liverpool actually sell Mohamed Salah?

Despite being 32, Salah remains one of world football’s deadliest wingers and losing the Egyptian would be a brutal blow for new boss Slot.

Like Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

However, Liverpool have shown a willingness to retain players in the final year of their contracts despite the possibility they’ll then leave for nothing.

Indeed, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip both left as free agents one month ago. Before then, striker Roberto Firmino was also allowed to run his contract down.

Aside from FI’s speculative claims, there is little else to suggest Liverpool will sell Salah, Alexander-Arnold or Van Dijk before the August 30 deadline.

On the contrary, numerous reports have claimed Liverpool intend to tie all three players down to new contracts.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool hero snubs Everton interest in favour of Xabi Alonso link-up