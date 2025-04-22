Fabrizio Romano has delivered Liverpool some hugely-promising news over the chances of Real Madrid beating them to the signing of Dean Huijsen – while the Bournemouth star is one of three targets confirmed for the Reds by David Ornstein this summer.

Arne Slot is on the verge of lifting the Premier League title in his first season as Liverpool boss – a truly remarkable triumph given plenty of respected pundits expected the Reds to suffer an instant drop-off following the departure last summer of the charismatic Jurgen Klopp. But what makes Slot and Liverpool’s achievement all the more remarkable is that the Dutchman has engineered a likely title win, having hardly spent a penny on improving his squad at Anfield.

All that will change, though, this summer. Slot has spent his first year assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his squad and, bankrolled by a sizeable transfer kitty, the Dutchman is ready to spend big on bringing in several of his own targets.

One position the manager is keen to strengthen is in the centre of defence. And while Virgil van Dijk has committed to a new two-year deal, doubts over Ibrahima Konate, together with Slot’s wish to add more quality back-up, mean a new man will likely be brought in.

Top of their wishlist is Huijsen, with the 20-year-old Bournemouth star one of the stand-out stars in this season’s Premier League campaign.

And with a £50m clause in his deal, sources have told us that several big-hitting sides have all expressed an interest in acquiring his services.

While Liverpool lead that chase, Real Madrid have also been strongly linked.

However, according to Romano, the Spanish giants are yet to decide whether they want to sign a new centre-half this summer, and potentially giving Liverpool a much easier path to the twice-capped Spain star’s signature.

“I’m hearing that internally at Real Madrid, they have still not decided whether they want to sign a centre-back or not in the summer, how much they want to spend,” Romano told Givemesport’s Market Madness podcast.

“They have Raul Asencio at the club who is doing very well, so that’s why Real Madrid are not so convinced – not about Huijsen, but about signing a new centre-back in the summer. This is why the timing is helping the English clubs, so Liverpool will be there, Arsenal will be there, Chelsea will be there.”

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool tipped for sensational triple signing as legend blasts star whose ‘head is full of mush’

Liverpool leading Dean Huijsen chase as Ornstein names three targets

Romano added: “The release clause is £50m, so the negotiation is on the player’s side, basically. I’m sure that all these three clubs will push and push again in the next days [and] weeks to try reach an agreement with Dean Huijsen and his camp.”

Indeed, sources have informed TEAMtalk that as well as Liverpool, the likes of Newcastle and Bayern Munich are also keen on a potential deal.

And with the Cherries having accepted that their bargain £12.9m (€15.2m) signing from Juventus last summer will be on the move this summer, it does seem a question of when, not if, he will leave.

However, with Liverpool having already established contact with his representatives, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last month that Huijsen has already passed FSG’s three transfer criteria ahead of a move to Anfield.

According to Ornstein, Huijsen is one of three concrete targets for Liverpool this summer – with a double raid on Bournemouth, with left-back Milos Kerkez also wanted – part of what promises to be a hugely busy summer at Anfield.

In the meantime, multiple sources this week also confirmed that Huijsen has made it clear he wants to remain in the Premier League, having excelled in the heart of Andoni Iraola’s defence this season.

And while he is ready to take his career to the next level by securing a summer move, it’s reported that a decision will soon be reached and a deadline set on where the defender will play next season.

Liverpool latest: Alexander-Arnold sent exit warning; two wingers eyed

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned by a trusted journalist that he could be about to make the biggest mistake of his life, with the Liverpool vice-captain finally making up his mind over whether to make a summer move to long-term suitors Real Madrid.

Another position Slot plans to strengthen in is attack and Liverpool are being strongly linked with a move for a former Everton attacker, who has flourished in Serie A over recent seasons.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also reportedly still planning for life after Mo Salah, despite his recent contract extension, and are also reportedly hot on the trail of another top winger, amid claims a bargain raid could be on the cards.

And finally, Romano has also confirmed the definitive plans of Liverpool to let one of their biggest names depart Anfield this summer and make a high-profile transfer.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.