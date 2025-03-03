Liverpool have been given a shot in the arm over their chances of retaining Mo Salah beyond the end of this season after a report made a sizeable revelation about his agent, while Alan Shearer has also expressed what has surprised him the most about the negotiations.

The Egyptian star has thrust himself into third place on the all-time Liverpool top goalscorers chart, having blasted in an incredible 241 goals from 388 appearances in their colours. Having also added an impressive 110 assists in that time, Salah has proved every inch a bargain signing since his £36.9m capture from Roma in summer 2017.

His sparkling form this season – Salah has 52 goal involvements so far from 39 appearances – has already seen him touted as an early contender to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or. More importantly, it also has fired Liverpool into a great position in the Premier League title race, has them into the League Cup final and also through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where a clash against PSG awaits on Tuesday.

However, a dark cloud continues to hover over Anfield with Salah, alongside teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, all out of contract at the season’s end.

And with the trio able to depart as free agents just 120 days from now, Liverpool fans are fearful that three of their brightest lights will be allowed to walk away come the season’s end.

Despite that, French outlet Telefoot remarkably claims that Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, has not held any discussions at this moment in time with any interested party, with the player’s sole focus and only focus remaining on signing a new deal at Anfield.

The player, his wife Magi, and their two children – daughters Makka and Kayan – are all settled in the area and are not wishing to up sticks and relocate if they don’t have to.

As a result, all of cash-strapped Barcelona, well-stocked Real Madrid and PSG – now targeting younger upcoming stars – are all reported to have been ruled OUT of the transfer equation.

And while big-spending Saudi clubs remain a threat and are ready to offer the player wages beyond his wildest dreams, the player appears determined to continue playing at the highest level and for as long as possible before considering such a move.

DON’T MISS

🔴 David Ornstein drops BIG Liverpool update as he names duo now expected to sign new deals

🔴 Carragher explains Liverpool’s contract stance as Salah, Van Dijk & Alexander-Arnold future prediction made

Shearer reveals his surprise at Salah renewal delay

Despite that, both Liverpool and Salah continue to negotiate terms and are yet to strike an agreement over an extension to keep the 32-year-old on Merseyside.

Discussing his situation last week, Salah appeared to suggest to TNT Sports that his time may soon be running out.

“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans; I gave it all to the city,” Salah said. “I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love, and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years, and I gave it all.”

Pundit Alan Shearer, meanwhile, has expressed his surprise at how long it has taken Liverpool to nail down their star to fresh terms, though is confident a new contract will be agreed.

“I think without a doubt that this is the best version of Mo Salah we’ve seen,” Shearer stated.

“I said earlier in the season that we should see what happens in terms of a 1 percent drop in his levels due to his contract situation, but that hasn’t happened; on the contrary, he seems to be getting even better and stronger as the season goes on.

“There’s still no word on his contract situation, but I’d be amazed if Liverpool don’t sort something out to keep him at least for another year or two. Losing Mo Salah would be huge for Liverpool and the Premier League because he’s an iconic player.

“Everything he’s doing right now seems to result in either a goal or an assist. Even against Newcastle, Lewis Hall gave him a really good battle, but some of his bits of quality were just superb. He is an icon of the Premier League, no doubt about it.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Slot keen on Ajax trio; loan plan for £29m man

Meanwhile, Liverpool scouts have taken another look at Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, but were also watching two of his teammates on their most recent scouting mission, a report has revealed.

The Reds’ interest in Hato comes amid claims that manager Arne Slot wants to phase out Andy Robertson next season, with a number of targets being assessed.

One of those is Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and now the USA international is reported to have made his feelings clear on a potential move to Merseyside.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly willing to let Giorgi Mamardashvili spend another season out on loan after a big revelation was made about Alisson Becker’s immediate future.

QUIZ: How much do you know about Mo Salah’s time at Liverpool?